Roman Wilson Trusting The Process During Lost Rookie Season: ‘Whenever I’m Ready, I’ll Be Ready’

Omar Khan’s plan to address the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wide receiver position in the offseason probably wasn’t enough in the end, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying. The Steelers spent the first of their two third-round draft picks on WR Roman Wilson, but best-laid plans can be derailed by injuries.

Wilson suffered an ankle injury on the first day of padded practice at training camp and then barely had a chance to return before suffering a hamstring injury that sent him to IR for most of the season. He appeared in just one game. The Steelers opened his 21-day practice window, but it remains to be seen how involved he will be even if he gets activated. His rookie season has essentially been lost. That isn’t stopping him from staying ready.

“Every day I’m just trying to do everything I can to become a better football player and a better person and just grow,” Wilson said Wednesday via 93.7 The Fan on X. “That’s all I’m really focused on. Whenever I’m ready, I’ll be ready. I trust these coaches and believe in the plan.”

“Every day I’m just trying to do everything I can to become a better football player and a better person and just grow. That’s all I’m really focused on. Whenever I’m ready, I’ll be ready. I trust these coaches and believe in the plan.”#Steelers WR Roman Wilson — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) January 1, 2025

Unless the Steelers make a deep playoff run and suffer multiple injuries at the wide receiver position, I can’t imagine Wilson getting any playing time. They could just be getting a head start on his development for next season. The 21-day window very likely will take them to the end of their season in the playoffs, but it never hurts to have some capable bodies if they end up making a deep playoff run.

Before getting injured in training camp, Wilson was starting to heat up in his connection with Justin Fields. He led all wide receivers in yards through the first few unpadded practices. The fact that the Steelers transitioned to Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback doesn’t necessarily help Roman Wilson’s chances of returning.

Other than some OTA practices, they don’t have the hard-earned chemistry that many of the other receivers have at this point. And the Steelers haven’t exactly been quick to integrate players into their offense as we learned after they acquired veteran WR Mike Williams ahead of the trade deadline.

Hopefully the Steelers make a playoff run deep enough to activate Wilson. Otherwise, this practice window will serve as an on ramp for Wilson into what is hopefully a productive offseason. He has Calvin Austin III in the room with him who has experience with lost rookie seasons to help show him the ropes of a successful offseason.