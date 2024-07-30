2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First Four Practices

As we always do on off days, we’re going back through our notebook to tabulate our daily log and compile Pittsburgh Steelers training camp stats. Of course, these should be viewed as a sliver of our evaluation and they’re better to use relatively, this camp to previous ones, to take anything meaningful from. It’s nice to have an objective data point to combine with the eye test and give us the clearest evaluation of camp possible.
We’ll update these numbers throughout camp. Below are the numbers from the first four practices.
Training Camp Stats (Practices 1-4)
Quarterbacks
Justin Fields: 28/55 (50.9 percent) 283 yards (5.1 YPA)) 3 TDs 1 INT – 10.1 YPC
Kyle Allen: 23/34 (67.6 percent) 242 yards (7.1 YPA) 4 TDs 0 INTs – 10.5 YPC
John Rhys Plumlee: 2/10 (20 percent) 35 yards (3.5 YPA) 0 TDs 0 INTs – 17.5 YPC
Quarterback Reps
Justin Fields: 79 (17-20-18-24)
Kyle Allen: 54 (15-10-15-14)
John Rhys Plumlee: 19 (6-3-5-5)
– Statistically, Kyle Allen has been the best quarterback and the eye test has matched in terms of consistency. Fields has hit big but been scattershot with poor underneath accuracy, short throws that have too much heat, and four passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. He also has the only pick of camp.
– Rep distribution is different than other years. More mixing and matching mid-period than the past. Fields has a large lead on Allen when it past years, first and second-team reps were pretty equal.
Running Backs
La’Mical Perine: 10 carries, 38 yards (3.8 YPC) – 1 TD
Najee Harris: 9 carries, 26 yards (2.9 YPC)
Jaylen Warren: 8 carries, 42 yards (5.3 YPC)
Daijun Edwards: 6 carries, 27 yards (4.5 YPC)
Jonathan Ward: 6 carries, 26 yards (4.3 YPC)
Aaron Shampklin: 5 carries, 13 yards (2.6 YPC)
– Wouldn’t read too much into these numbers from non-contact practices. Carries are more telling for pecking order. Perine is slightly ahead of Edwards/Ward/Shampklin but we’re still so early in this process it means very little.
CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE
George Pickens: 4/10 87 yards – 40 percent
Pat Freiermuth: 5/8 57 yards – 62.5 percent
Roman Wilson: 7/7 97 yards 1 TD – 100 percent
Calvin Austin III: 3/7 18 yards 1 TD – 42.9 percent
Quez Watkins: 4/6 43 yards 1 TD – 66.7 percent
Jaylen Warren: 5/6 36 yards – 83.3 percent
Dez Fitzpatrick: 2/6 22 yards – 33.3 percent
Marquez Callaway: 4/5 48 yards 1 TD – 80 percent
La’Mical Perine: 4/5 22 yards – 80 percent
Jaray Jenkins: 1/4 21 yards – 25 percent
Scotty Miller: 3/4 12 yards 1 TD – 75 percent
Van Jefferson: 1/4 2 yards 1 TD – 25 percent
Daijun Edwards: 2/3 24 yards – 66.7 percent
Jack Colletto: 3/3 21 yards – 100 percent
Connor Heyward: 2/3 15 yards – 66.7 percent
MyCole Pruitt: 2/2 8 yards 1 TD – 100 percent
Jonathan Ward: 1/2 5 yards – 50 percent
Rodney Williams: 1/1 28 yards – 100 percent
Aaron Shampklin: 0/1 0 yards – 0 percent
Najee Harris: 0/0 0 yards
– George Pickens hasn’t been efficient but has two catches of 20-plus yards.
– Hello, Roman Wilson. Early leader in receptions, yards, and tied for first in touchdowns. Only Pickens and Pat Freiermuth have more targets.
Drops
Aaron Shampklin: 1
Dez Fitzpatrick: 1
Interceptions
Donte Jackson: 1