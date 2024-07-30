2024 Pittsburgh Steelers Training Camp Stats: First Four Practices

As we always do on off days, we’re going back through our notebook to tabulate our daily log and compile Pittsburgh Steelers training camp stats. Of course, these should be viewed as a sliver of our evaluation and they’re better to use relatively, this camp to previous ones, to take anything meaningful from. It’s nice to have an objective data point to combine with the eye test and give us the clearest evaluation of camp possible.

We’ll update these numbers throughout camp. Below are the numbers from the first four practices.

Training Camp Stats (Practices 1-4)

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields: 28/55 (50.9 percent) 283 yards (5.1 YPA)) 3 TDs 1 INT – 10.1 YPC

Kyle Allen: 23/34 (67.6 percent) 242 yards (7.1 YPA) 4 TDs 0 INTs – 10.5 YPC

John Rhys Plumlee: 2/10 (20 percent) 35 yards (3.5 YPA) 0 TDs 0 INTs – 17.5 YPC

Quarterback Reps

Justin Fields: 79 (17-20-18-24)

Kyle Allen: 54 (15-10-15-14)

John Rhys Plumlee: 19 (6-3-5-5)

– Statistically, Kyle Allen has been the best quarterback and the eye test has matched in terms of consistency. Fields has hit big but been scattershot with poor underneath accuracy, short throws that have too much heat, and four passes batted down at the line of scrimmage. He also has the only pick of camp.

– Rep distribution is different than other years. More mixing and matching mid-period than the past. Fields has a large lead on Allen when it past years, first and second-team reps were pretty equal.

Running Backs

La’Mical Perine: 10 carries, 38 yards (3.8 YPC) – 1 TD

Najee Harris: 9 carries, 26 yards (2.9 YPC)

Jaylen Warren: 8 carries, 42 yards (5.3 YPC)

Daijun Edwards: 6 carries, 27 yards (4.5 YPC)

Jonathan Ward: 6 carries, 26 yards (4.3 YPC)

Aaron Shampklin: 5 carries, 13 yards (2.6 YPC)

– Wouldn’t read too much into these numbers from non-contact practices. Carries are more telling for pecking order. Perine is slightly ahead of Edwards/Ward/Shampklin but we’re still so early in this process it means very little.

CATCHES/TARGETS/YARDS/TOUCHDOWNS – CATCH PERCENTAGE

George Pickens: 4/10 87 yards – 40 percent

Pat Freiermuth: 5/8 57 yards – 62.5 percent

Roman Wilson: 7/7 97 yards 1 TD – 100 percent

Calvin Austin III: 3/7 18 yards 1 TD – 42.9 percent

Quez Watkins: 4/6 43 yards 1 TD – 66.7 percent

Jaylen Warren: 5/6 36 yards – 83.3 percent

Dez Fitzpatrick: 2/6 22 yards – 33.3 percent

Marquez Callaway: 4/5 48 yards 1 TD – 80 percent

La’Mical Perine: 4/5 22 yards – 80 percent

Jaray Jenkins: 1/4 21 yards – 25 percent

Scotty Miller: 3/4 12 yards 1 TD – 75 percent

Van Jefferson: 1/4 2 yards 1 TD – 25 percent

Daijun Edwards: 2/3 24 yards – 66.7 percent

Jack Colletto: 3/3 21 yards – 100 percent

Connor Heyward: 2/3 15 yards – 66.7 percent

MyCole Pruitt: 2/2 8 yards 1 TD – 100 percent

Jonathan Ward: 1/2 5 yards – 50 percent

Rodney Williams: 1/1 28 yards – 100 percent

Aaron Shampklin: 0/1 0 yards – 0 percent

Najee Harris: 0/0 0 yards

– George Pickens hasn’t been efficient but has two catches of 20-plus yards.

– Hello, Roman Wilson. Early leader in receptions, yards, and tied for first in touchdowns. Only Pickens and Pat Freiermuth have more targets.

Drops

Aaron Shampklin: 1

Dez Fitzpatrick: 1

Interceptions

Donte Jackson: 1