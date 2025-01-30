Report: Former Steelers GM Kevin Colbert Hired As Consultant At Colorado State

Former Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert has a new job. Per ESPN college football reporter Pete Thamel, Colorado State is hiring Colbert as a consultant as college football and the NFL begin to look the same.

Per Thamel, “Colbert will help coach Jay Norvell and the school’s player personnel department set up systems for building a football front office.”

Sources: Colorado State is bringing on former Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert as a consultant, part of the school’s push to stay at the forefront for the new era of college football. Colbert will help coach Jay Norvell and the school’s player personnel department set up… pic.twitter.com/ZHjnQfRLhN — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 30, 2025

The announcement coincides with a slew of coaching hires and shifting roles announced by the school Thursday.

Colbert served as the Steelers’ general manager, or de facto GM, from 2000-2022. He led Pittsburgh to three Super Bowl appearances and two victories to give the franchise its fifth and sixth Lombardi Trophies. He stepped down in May 2022 and was replaced by Omar Khan.

Since leaving his post as general manager, Kevin Colbert has maintained a role in the Steelers’ organization. He leads a liaison program that helps retiring players turn the page and begin a new chapter in their lives.

“It’s a program that we started with the Steelers and it’s specific to Steelers retirees, Steelers alumni,” Colbert said in a 2023 interview. “Where we try to help them transition to life after football. No matter how long a guy had in his career, there’s still challenges that they meet when they move into that next phase of life. So we’re just there trying to aid them, give them some direction, and be an ear when they need somebody to talk to.”

He’s also largely remained in the Pittsburgh area and could be spotted at local sporting events in the region.

College programs are navigating a new model similar to NFL free agency. NIL deals and the transfer portal have created more player mobility and taken away some of the traditional recruiting and roster building. Now, players often join the highest bidder and college teams are building NFL-like front offices. The North Carolina Tar Heels are another example. Hiring former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the school is creating an NFL model in its structure complete with a general manager in close Belichick friend Michael Lombardi.

A Pittsburgh native, Colbert has spent nearly his entire life around football. Before being hired by the Steelers, he served as scout and front office executive for the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins, working under Don Shula.

While Kevin Colbert no longer has a day-to-day role with the Steelers, the Colbert name still does. Dan Colbert, Kevin’s son, is the team’s director of college scouting. He received a promotion from area scout shortly after Khan took over.

Colorado State went 8-5 in 2024, the school’s first winning season since 2017. The Rams are still looking for their first bowl game win since 2013. Colbert will try to get them there.