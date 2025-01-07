Ravens’ Tuesday Wild Card Injury Report: Zay Flowers Misses Practice With Knee Injury

Entering the work week ahead of the AFC Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Baltimore Ravens have some health concerns, particularly on offense. Here is the Ravens’ Tuesday injury report.

Standout wide receiver Zay Flowers, who became the first Pro Bowl receiver in franchise history, injured his knee in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Cleveland Browns, putting his status in jeopardy for Saturday’s Wild Card matchup.

Though Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t sound all that concerned about Flowers’ injury, it is something that will hinder the Baltimore standout leading up to Saturday’s playoff game, putting his status up for question.

Outside of Flowers, the Ravens are relatively healthy.

Baltimore released its Tuesday injury report ahead of the Wild Card matchup.

RAVENS’ TUESDAY WILD CARD INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Zay Flowers (knee)

LIMITED

RB Justice Hill (concussion)

S Kyle Hamilton (knee)

FULL

WR Deonte Harty (knee)

Flowers injured his knee when he landed hard on it after catching a short screen pass in the 35-10 win over the Browns. He was initially labeled as questionable to return but never made it back onto the field.

If Flowers cannot go on Saturday against the Steelers, it would take away a big component of their offense as Flowers hauled in a career-high 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. In the last matchup against the Steelers in Week 16, Flowers had a big game, hauling in five passes for 100 yards in the Ravens’ 34-17 win.

The Ravens designated Harty to return to practice Tuesday, marking his return to the practice field for the first time since Week 6, where he injured his knee and was placed on injured reserve. Harty was a key kick and punt returner for the Ravens early in the season, as he returned four kickoffs for 98 yards and eight punts for 85 yards this season before being lost to injury.

He remains on IR but the Ravens have 21 days to activate him to the 53-man roster.

It is noteworthy that star safety Kyle Hamilton popped up on the injury report Tuesday for the Ravens after he wasn’t on the injury report for Baltimore entering Week 18 against the Cleveland Browns. He’s been one of the best defensive players in football all season long and has been instrumental in the Ravens’ turnaround defensively late in the season, so he’s worth keeping an eye on throughout the rest of the week.