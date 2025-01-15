Patrick Peterson Has Plan For Steelers’ Offense: ‘Get Rid Of Everybody’ Except The O-Line

For Patrick Peterson, a big ‘ol reset button is exactly what the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense needs. With questions at quarterback, receiver, and running back, Peterson thinks the team should start from scratch.

“Man, I’m getting rid of everybody on the offensive side of the ball,” Peterson told co-host Bryant McFadden on their All Thing Covered podcast. “Except for the offensive line.”

Zach Frazier can breath easy. Everyone else, hold onto your butts.

Peterson showed little confidence in Russell Wilson or Justin Fields after neither cemented themselves as long-term options. Fields improved from his volatile days in Chicago but couldn’t elevate the offense to over 20 points per game. Regression kicked in shortly before he was replaced following a poor performance against the Las Vegas Raiders, potentially benched mid-game before a penalty wiped out a bad interception.

Thanks to a hot start, Wilson looked like the man of the present and the future. But he ended the year with a whimper, struggling to win against zone defenses, taking bad sacks, and turning the football over at a higher rate.

“We gotta go get a quarterback,” Peterson said.

Peterson floated the idea of bringing in Aaron Rodgers, who is likely to be cut by the New York Jets’ new regime, an idea entertained by national media types. Tomlin and Rodgers have mutual respect but at his age and his lack of mobility, not to mention the drama that follows him from place to place, would be problematic. Clearly, he would be a very short-term option anyway.

Peterson’s analysis beyond starting over was bumpy. He called running back Najee Harris “Smith” and thought wide receiver George Pickens had an option year coming up when in reality, he’s entering the final year of his rookie deal. Peterson seemed to show a desire to keep Pickens, too, as the Steelers top wideout.

Ultimately, his evaluation wasn’t high-brow and sounded like the frustration shared by fans of the Steelers dealing with another stunted season. And that doesn’t begin to detail the issues on defense. On the cusp of turning 35, Peterson won’t be coming back to solve things.