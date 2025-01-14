Kaboly: Justin Fields Could Be Steelers’ Key Leverage In Russell Wilson’s Contract Talks

If there was one goal above all else for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 season, it was finding a viable path forward at quarterback. They let Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky walk while trading Kenny Pickett and brought in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. Both quarterbacks are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents in March, and 2024 barely provided any clarity on what will give the Steelers the best chance in 2025.

With the 21st pick of the draft in what looks like a weak quarterback class, and with limited options in free agency, Wilson and Fields might be their best options. If one or both come back next season, it is going to be much more expensive by default. In a small silver lining for the Steelers, insider Mark Kaboly thinks their best leverage over Wilson is the presence of Fields.

“One thing the Steelers could do to drive QB price down and push them to sign before free agency is pit Russ against Fields,” Kaboly wrote on X. “Say, ‘Hey, take it or leave it. We have another option in the building.'”

Rewind to a month ago, and it was starting to look like Wilson was going to command upwards of $30 to $35 million per season. He was on a 17-game pace that rivaled even the best seasons of his career, and he had the Steelers at a 6-1 record as the starter. A five-game losing streak in which he didn’t play his best football has lowered his negotiating power. Fields’ presence could make things even tricker for him.

Wilson has already stated he would like to stay in Pittsburgh. He has also said he wants to play five to seven more years. How many other teams are going to bring him in as a starter after the last three years of his career, especially with the recency bias of five straight losses and a playoff embarrassment? If the Steelers offer him less money than he covets, they can push the idea that they are comfortable with Fields to hold as much leverage as possible.

Fields started six games and posted a 4-2 record. Most of the NFL world thought the Steelers should have just continued with Fields at the time. It even seemed like OC Arthur Smith was more than content riding Fields’ hot hand. He was playing the best football of his career and many of his early-career issues were not a problem.

The Steelers can’t go from paying their starting QB $1.21 million to over $30 million and expect better overall results. That is less money they can spend elsewhere to improve the roster around him. Negotiations with Wilson should be pretty interesting. Reports indicated that the Steelers were expected to bring him back a month ago, but how much did the last five weeks of the season change things?