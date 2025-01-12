Is it time to blow up the Steelers?

I could deploy the colloquial definition of insanity, because it obviously applies to the Steelers. Every year it’s the same thing, or a variation of it, and so are the results. A one-and-done playoff run, or just barely missing. Anyway between 8-8 and 11-6, whatever is “just enough”. Invited to the dance, but an empty dance card.

So why keep running it back when it’s not working? I know the obvious reply many Steelers fans will give, of course. Art Rooney II and the owners don’t actually care about winning, they just want to sell tickets. The Steelers are no longer a serious football team and are simply in the business of making money.

I don’t buy it. I just think the Steelers aren’t good enough, but not bad enough to start over. Mike Tomlin is too good of a coach to fire, but his team isn’t good enough to win with. Yet he plays an enormous role in putting those teams together, so…

Let’s say the Steelers somehow found the courage to “blow it up”—what would that look like? Let’s try to be realistic and rule out the front office actually firing Tomlin. Tomlin is far more likely to walk away—which he’s not going to do—than receive his walking papers.

The most obvious thing to do would be not re-signing Russell Wilson. The next step for a team blowing up is to sell off resources. But how much could the Steelers get for, say, T.J. Watt, whose value is probably at a low? Nobody is trading for Cameron Heyward, just because of his age. And how much is anybody willing to pay for George Pickens, who did rebound in the postseason?

The Steelers’ top priority has to be solving the quarterback conundrum. They simply don’t have a quarterback that their roster is capable of winning with. It doesn’t help, in my opinion, that the 2025 draft class is weak—and is Sam Darnold the answer? I’m not even going to entertain Aaron Rodgers and Kirk Cousins as plausible pathways to the Super Bowl.

