‘I Could See Them Bringing Him Back’: Doug Whaley Believes Steelers Are Best Situation For Najee Harris

In what was potentially his final game for the Pittsburgh Steelers, running back Najee Harris — much like the rest of the Steelers’ offense — went out with a whimper in a Wild Card round loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Harris rushed for just 17 yards on six carries and added three receptions for 41 yards. Still, he played exceptionally hard, fighting for any possible yardage even when the game was out of reach.

Now, he’s set to hit free agency coming off a fourth-straight 1,000-yard season, all while never missing a game with the Steelers.

Though there are concerns about his effectiveness from a yards-per-carry standpoint, Harris should have plenty of options on the open market. But for former NFL GM and current analyst Doug Whaley, the best situation for the former Alabama star is right here in Pittsburgh.

Appearing on the WPXI Black & Gold Zone show following Saturday night’s loss, Whaley stated he could see the Steelers bringing Najee Harris back on a multi-year deal, albeit at a very reduced rate, due to his leadership and durability.

“When you look at him as a player, you’re talking about a tough, physical back that gets yards in chunks. He’s not a threat to take it to the house any time he touches it. His ability to contribute in the passing game is inconsistent, and he flashes so I can see why they didn’t pick up his fifth-year option. But I’m going to go with a hot take and say I could see them bringing him back at a much-reduced rate, may a $2-$3 million a season type of compensation package,” Whaley said, according to video via WPXI. ” I think [he] in combination with [Jaylen] Warren, is a good one-two punch.

“His leadership skills in the locker room may add that value to say, ‘Hey Najee, you can go somewhere else, but we know you and we have a plan for you. This is the best situation for you for the next two years.’”

When it comes to Harris, there is no denying his toughness and his durability. He brings the fight to defenders time after time. He’s one of the most powerful running backs in football and creates missed tackles at an impressive rate. In fact, based on charting here at Steelers Depot, Harris finished with 79 forced missed tackles this season to lead the team.

The next closest was Jaylen Warren with 40.

He’s also a good leader and well-liked by his teammates as he was a captain in 2022 and has continued to be a steady voice in the locker room.

But those things only go so far in a contract negotiation. For as much praise as Najee Harris deserves for his durability and toughness, his efficiency on the field is a big concern. He hasn’t come close to looking like the Harris he was at Alabama while with the Steelers. Some of that is on him, some of that is on the Steelers and the suspect supporting cast they have assembled around him in recent years.

Even with that said, maybe Pittsburgh is the best situation for Harris moving forward, considering the investment the franchise has made in the trenches in recent years, the presence of Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator, and having a great relationship with Warren as the two have indeed been a good 1-2 punch.

However, the question at QB is a big one, which could have Najee Harris wanting to explore his options, especially if the contract isn’t what he’s looking for financially. Whaley is dreaming if he thinks Harris is going to take a $2-3 million deal in free agency, not with his durability and steady production over the years.

He should probably double what Whaley expects, which would put him in line with the fifth-year option the Steelers declined, maybe even more. Previously, Steelers Depot’s Dave Bryan laid out how Harris could get a similar contract to New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson. With another 1,000-yard season and not missing a single game, Harris could still be in line to get that on the open market.

It’ll be interesting to watch how Harris’s free agency unfolds. He should have plenty of suitors, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Harris back in the Black and Gold. For both parties, it might be the right move, period.