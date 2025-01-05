‘I Believe In George’: Russell Wilson Backs Pickens After Poor Showing Against Bengals

In a big spot at home against the Cincinnati Bengals, needing a win to lock themselves into the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoff picture, the Pittsburgh Steelers received a career-worst performance from standout wide receiver George Pickens, who closed the regular season in rather frustrating fashion.

Against the Bengals, Pickens had just one catch for zero yards on six targets. He also dropped three passes in the game, too.

Despite that tough night, veteran QB Russell Wilson has all the faith in the world in Pickens, now and moving forward.

Speaking to reporters after the 19-17 loss to the Bengals that dropped the Steelers to 10-7 on the season, Wilson backed Pickens after the disastrous night.

“Yeah, I believe in George. Listen, everything’s not always perfect for everyone. This is an imperfect game, and everything else. I believe in George,” Wilson said of Pickens, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I believe in who he is, the player that he is. He’s been a star for us all season. And he’s gonna be a difference maker, obviously, for us in the playoffs. I’m looking forward to that and what he can do, what we can do together.

“And I’m not blinking on George. If anybody believes in him, I definitely do.”

Coming into the matchup, Pickens needed a bounce-back after being under fire for his route running and perceived effort on the Wilson interception in the end zone on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs. It led to a tense media session Thursday ahead of the matchup against the Bengals, too.

The last time Pickens played the Bengals at home, he went off with four receptions for 195 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win in the 2023 season, so expectations were high entering the Saturday night matchup. But then Pickens had a tough time catching the football, dropping a deep shot down the Steelers’ sideline, then dropping an in-breaking route and later having the ball go through his hands on a stop route.

It led to boos from the fans, who have just about had enough of Pickens.

Wilson backed his receiver though, knowing he’s going to need him next week in the playoffs, whether that’s at Houston or on the road at Baltimore.

“Yeah, guys, I think he missed three weeks, you know? It feels like forever, it feels like he hasn’t made plays in forever because he was out for three weeks, right? It’s hard to compile all that and look back and be like, ‘Oh yeah, he hasn’t made plays in five weeks. Well, he missed three of them,” Wilson said of Pickens. “So last week didn’t go our way for whatever reason, or I know a week and a half ago, whenever it was, and then tonight obviously didn’t go our way. And I think that great players, sometimes it doesn’t go their way that day.

“But if anybody believes in George, I do. I have no hesitation to throw the football to him and what he can do and what he means to us and our football team, and the rest of the guys, too.”

After missing three weeks due to a hamstring injury, Pickens has had a tough time getting back on the moving train. He has just four catches for 44 yards to close the season after being rather dominant for much of the year.

Pickens and his quarterback need to regroup in a hurry. The belief is there from Wilson. Pickens needs to have that belief pay off in the next game.