How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Ravens

The weekly article we post that gives a brief overview of how national media members view the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the Steelers’ Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Those Picking The Steelers

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Steelers (23-20)

Bryant McFadden: Steelers (19-16)

Those Picking The Bengals

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Ravens (28-19)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Ravens (27-23)

Bucky Brooks/NFL Network: Ravens (26-17)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Ravens (24-17)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Ravens (24-19)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Ravens

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Ravens (27-17)

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Ravens (24-20)

Sam Farmer/LA Times: Ravens (28-16)

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Ravens (30-17)

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Ravens (27-23)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Ravens (35-20)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Ravens (25-17)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Ravens (to cover)

Totals

Those Picking The Steelers: 2

Those Picking The Ravens: 14

Quick Notes

– This is the fifth playoff meeting between the Steelers and Ravens but first since the 2014-2015 season. Pittsburgh is 3-1 all-time in the postseason against Baltimore but the Ravens won that previous matchup.

– Baltimore hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in their last four games. Pittsburgh hasn’t scored more than 17 points in their last four games.

– Combined, DT Cam Heyward, EDGE T.J. Watt, and QB Lamar Jackson have won three career playoff games. That’s the same number of DPOYs and MVPs they share.

– The Steelers and Ravens rushed the ball nearly an identical number of times. Baltimore 554, Pittsburgh 533. But the Ravens rushed for 1,023 more yards and seven touchdowns than the Steelers did with a 9.3 percent higher run success rate. Shows how much more efficient Baltimore is rushing the football than Pittsburgh.

– Baltimore has scored 88 first quarter points this season. Pittsburgh has 48.

– Pittsburgh hasn’t lost back-to-back games to Baltimore since the 2019 season.