‘How Are They Going To Win?’ LeSean McCoy Questions How Steelers Can Beat Ravens

Usually, the Pittsburgh Steelers play very well against the Baltimore Ravens. That was not the case the last time these two teams faced off. The Steelers did beat the Ravens once this year, but over the course of the last few weeks, they’ve looked like a completely different team. That’s why they’re on a four-game losing streak. Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy doesn’t believe there’s any way the Steelers win this game.

“The Steelers can’t put points up, and they can’t stop the other team from putting points up,” McCoy said Friday on FS1’s The Facility. “How are they going to win? And you’re on the road. I wouldn’t be surprised if [the Ravens] win this game by 14 points. I wouldn’t be surprised about this game if Lamar [Jackson] and Derrick Henry are out of the game by the fourth quarter.”

That might seem bold but based on the way both teams have looked recently, it isn’t crazy. The Steelers have been on a downward trajectory, while the Ravens are playing some of their best football. Nothing over the past few weeks has made it seem like this game will be different from their last meeting.

However, the Steelers might not be as hopeless as McCoy makes them out to be. He’s correct they seem like they’re allergic to scoring points, but their defense looked back on track against the Cincinnati Bengals. Facing one of the most high-powered offenses in the league, the Steelers’ defense only allowed 19 points. That’s a strong showing.

Also, when they lost to the Ravens, the Steelers were dealing with numerous injuries. Their secondary was decimated, missing Donte Jackson and DeShon Elliott, with Joey Porter Jr. also exiting with an injury. They performed better against the Ravens with those players.

Maybe with their defense healthier, they’ll perform better in this game. The Steelers might be facing an uphill battle, but they’ve still got a ton of talent. They’ve pulled off upsets before, although their most recent playoff history against Baltimore isn’t great.

The last time the Ravens and Steelers faced off in the playoffs was during the 2014 season, and the final result was similar to what McCoy is describing. The Ravens won 30-17, and things weren’t particularly close heading into the fourth quarter, with Baltimore up 20-9. They did attempt to mount a comeback, but it was too little too late.

Obviously, both teams are drastically different compared to that game, but it goes to show that McCoy’s prediction isn’t outlandish. The Steelers have been bad recently, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Ravens blew them out. That’s why they’re such massive underdogs.