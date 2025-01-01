‘Going To Be Fireworks:’ Ex-Steeler Mike Hilton Knows Pittsburgh Wants To Keep His Bengals Out Of Playoffs

The Baltimore Ravens are the Pittsburgh Steelers’ biggest rival, but the Cincinnati Bengals have tested them for that spot over the years. The Steelers and Bengals have had some classic AFC North battles, and this week could mark another one. This game has playoff implications for both teams, with the Bengals having a chance to make the postseason if they win. Because of that, Bengals corner Mike Hilton believes this matchup is going to be intense.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath,” Hilton said recently on Jungles Roar Bengals Pod’s YouTube channel. “Two division teams. I’m sure one wants to keep us out the playoffs, and we’re fighting for our playoff lives, so it’s going to be fireworks.”

Hilton has been with the Bengals since 2021, but he played for the Steelers from 2016 to 2020. He’s been on both sides of this rivalry, so he understands how both sides feel. In AFC North battles, physicality is usually a given. However, with the stakes so high, Hilton might be correct about this game being more extreme.

The first game between the Bengals and Steelers this year provided some sparks. It was less of a grueling brawl and more of a spectacular shootout, but things were still chippy. With so much on the line, this week probably won’t be any different.

On paper, the Steelers might have less to gain than the Bengals from winning this week, but they are in just as much need of victory. They’ve lost their last three games in embarrassing fashion. The Steelers have been blown out by some of the best teams in the league, making people question if they actually have a chance in the playoffs.

Beating the Bengals would do a lot to get the Steelers back on track. They would also be eliminating a division rival from the postseason, which would be nice. The Bengals haven’t been dominant this year, but facing Joe Burrow in the playoffs does not sound fun.

Hilton expects Mike Tomlin to have the Steelers ready to bring their best this week.

“For sure. If I know him, I know he’s talking to the guys right now and getting them really fired up for Saturday,” Hilton said. “We expect to be challenged.”

Both teams desperately want to win, so this should be an interesting season finale. If the Cleveland Browns somehow beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Steelers could even take the AFC North crown. Hopefully, they take care of business either way.