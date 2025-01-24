Dulac: Sources Say Steelers Offense And Defense ‘Lack Imagination,’ Are ‘Too Predictable’

While the Pittsburgh Steelers could arguably use personnel changes, roster moves that will inevitably occur, there’s a problem with the scheme, too. That’s what the PPG’s Gerry Dulac outlined in a Friday morning column that included an interview with former QB Ben Roethlisberger, who believes the team has lost “the Steelers’ Way.” Internally, things sound even more troubling.

Per Dulac’s sources, the offense and defense lacks the potency to contend with other more creative teams.

“Several sources have told the Post-Gazette the offense and defense lack imagination and have become too predictable,” Dulac wrote for the Post-Gazette Friday. “Offensively, there is a disconnect between Wilson and coordinator Arthur Smith about the way the passing game should operate. Defensively, the Steelers rarely blitz and get after the quarterback, especially when teams are making sure to keep T.J. Watt out of the backfield.”

It’s far from the first time we’ve heard media reports about a rift between Wilson and Smith. Mark Kaboly first made mention of it earlier this month, painting a picture of a professional but strained relationship. Wilson downplayed those reports during a Wednesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“Arthur’s just a great coach,” Wilson told the show. “I think, obviously, he’s been a head coach, and we love trying to find ways to compete every day and just get better. And so, you know, he’s a great coach.”

Whatever issues the two have isn’t enough to make Wilson want to hit free agency. He’s continually expressed a desire to return and noted there’s been early contract talks, though it’s unclear if that will lead to a new deal.

Regardless of their relationship, the biggest reflection of concern is with the Steelers’ output. After initially showing firepower under Wilson, the offense went into a shell over the final five games. For the first time since 1969, Pittsburgh was held at or under 17 points in five-straight performances. The play-calling did little to elevate individual performances and in a Week 18 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers attempted a run-heavy game-plan despite Wilson having success throwing against the Bengals weeks earlier in a 44-38 victory.

Defensively, the Steelers began the season rarely blitzing and that number only ticked up slowly throughout the season. Per our charting, Pittsburgh blitzed 29-percent, the fourth-lowest figure since 2014 and down more than two percent from last season. Their rate of rushing five or more defenders had an even bigger drop to 26.5-percent, down from 30-percent in 2023.

It’s one reason why offenses were able to lock up star EDGE rusher T.J. Watt. He finished his final four games of the year without a sack for the first time in his career. His 11.5 sacks were his worst output of a non-injury season since his rookie year. When Pittsburgh did rush, it was largely ineffective without any effective blitzes from the secondary while the team’s twists and stunts rarely worked.

After another one-and-done season, Pittsburgh is back to the drawing board. There’s uncertainty at quarterback and several areas to address this offseason, including running back and wide receiver. The offensive line might not need a high draft pick but OT Broderick Jones must make big strides in his third year, the favorite to replace Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle. Defensively, the defensive line needs an infusion of youth and talent while the secondary has questions at outside and slot corner.

It makes for another critical year for Mike Tomlin and the front office but one where it’s hard to see the Steelers being viewed in a dramatically better place for 2025.