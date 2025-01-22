Russell Wilson Downplays Reported Rift With Arthur Smith: ‘We Love Trying To Find Ways To Compete’

Shortly after the 2024 season came to an end, reports surfaced that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith did not see eye to eye.

Despite reportedly working late into the night on Friday nights preparing for upcoming games during the 2024 season, Wilson and Smith had a rocky relationship, according to Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly.

Wilson, who started his Pittsburgh tenure on a hot streak under Smith, winning four straight games after taking over in Week 7 against the New York Jets, appeared on The Pat McAfee Show Wednesday and downplayed that report. He said any time a team loses like the Steelers did down the stretch, questions and speculation will arise.

“Oh yeah, I like Arthur. I think everybody trusts him. Anytime you lose the game or two, or whatever goes on, people always try to tear things down. I think Arthur’s just a great coach,” Wilson said, according to video via The Pat McAfee Show. “I think, obviously, he’s been a head coach, and we love trying to find ways to compete every day and just get better. And so, you know, he’s a great coach.”

Not exactly a response that will put that report to bed, but Wilson tried to PR spin it, downplaying any issues with Smith on live television.

Though the two spent plenty of time together throughout the season, but there were previous reports that hard conversations had to be had with Wilson and Smith in order to get the veteran quarterback to buy into the system. That can be tough for a guy who had nearly 200 career starts coming into the season, but early on it seemed like Wilson was buying in.

Then, it all fell apart down the stretch. Wilson started to turn the football over, held onto the ball too long, and did not utilize the middle of the field much at all in the passing game. That’s likely where some of the frustration and reports of Smith and Wilson not seeing eye to eye come from, considering Smith typically likes to attack the middle of the field, especially off play-action.

Now, with the report out there that the two didn’t see eye to eye, and it appearing as though Smith will return for a second year as offensive coordinator in Pittsburgh after being passed over in the head coaching cycle, it will be interesting to see if Wilson and the Steelers run it back for another season in the Steel City.