Do the Steelers know what they’re doing at quarterback?

Or rather, do the Steeler have a fixed idea of what they would like to do? In his year-end press conference, HC Mike Tomlin talked about the team setting aside half a day assessing all of their options at quarterback. But the Steelers tend to be a team that already has an idea of what they would like.

And quite honestly, this particular offseason might make the thinking clearer. The Steelers aren’t exactly spoiled for choice at quarterback, through any avenue. Who will they sign in free agency—Jameis Winston, Sam Darnold, or Jimmy Garoppolo? Anybody they would consider trading for would be a lateral move to Justin Fields at best or out of their range. And the draft—well, the less said, the better.

Of course, there is some logic to the old adage that beggars can’t be choosers. The Steelers are certainly quarterback beggars and have been for half a decade. Ever since Ben Roethlisberger’s elbow gave out, they have been in quarterback purgatory.

The question is whether the Steelers feel closer to exiting the quarterback black hole than they did five years ago. And to my mind, they hinges upon their feelings about Justin Fields. Certain reports really seem to make it sound like they like him more than Russell Wilson. Is there hope, even cautious hope, in the building that he could be a long-term starter?

Giving Fields a try would do considerably less harm than giving up a ransom to trade up for a “franchise” quarterback that doesn’t work out. Imagine if the Steelers traded up 10 spots in 2022 to take Kenny Pickett instead of sitting pat.

Chances are, unlike that draft, there will be movement in the first round well before the Steelers pick. If they want to resist reaching for a need, they better find somebody beforehand to tide them over. But what exactly are the Steelers thinking right now? Do they have a clear plan about how the offseason should unfold, or are they figuring it out?

The Steelers’ 2024 season has come to its predictably inauspicious end, with yet another one-and-done postseason for HC Mike Tomlin. The offense faltered, and the defensed matched it blow for blow, leading to a 21-0 first-half deficit.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. Do they still believe in Russell Wilson, and/or Justin Fields, or do they want another solution? There are other major decisions to make, as well, such as what to do with George Pickens. Do you sign him to an extension, try to trade him, or let him play out his rookie contract?

The Steelers started the 2024 season 10-3, with Mike Tomlin in the Coach of the Year conversation. Wash, rinse, and repeat, and we have another late-season collapse. This may be the worst yet, a four-game losing streak presaging a one-and-done playoff “run”. Welcome to Steelers football.