Did Rooney Imply Steelers See No QB Solution In 2025 NFL Draft?

Did Art Rooney II imply the 2025 NFL Draft provides the Steelers no answers at quarterback?

Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II made clear yesterday the recognition that their quarterback position remains unresolved. While he said their preference is to re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, the fact that they don’t have a clear preference between the two speaks volumes on its own.

During his remarks to local media, Rooney also referenced exploring the NFL Draft to address the quarterback conundrum. But, notably, he said the Steelers would look at the draft, “either this year or next”. If you’re like me, you might wonder if Rooney was implying something there.

Specifically, was he implying that the Steelers subscribe to the prevailing wisdom that this is a down year for quarterbacks? The past two drafts have produced rookie starters who turned their franchises around and won playoff games. While there’s never a guarantee positively or negatively, this draft feels less likely to produce such a talent.

When you have draft experts basically saying there isn’t a quarterback in this class that would even be ranked sixth against last year’s class, that says a lot. It also feels very reminiscent of the 2022 class that saw the Steelers draft Kenny Pickett. They took him 20th overall, the first quarterback on the board. During the 2024 NFL Draft, six quarterbacks were drafted by then. Minus J.J. McCarthy, who missed his rookie season due to injury, they are all starters already, two reaching the playoffs. Of course, the Steelers nearly made the playoffs with a rookie Kenny Pickett.

And the Steelers made the playoffs this past season with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, losing in the first round. Most agree, even Rooney, that they are more than just a quarterback away from contention. But a better quarterback could certainly get them a couple steps closer.

The problem is, there are no clear paths to improving the quarterback position. And perhaps Rooney was suggesting as much about the Steelers’ view of the upcoming draft. Draft stock will rise and fall, and quarterback desperation is a real thing—again, see Pickett, Kenny. Rooney suggested there wasn’t much to learn from that, but maybe their actions will suggest otherwise.

