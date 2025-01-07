Depot After Dark: Texans Sign Former Steelers CB, Hill Makes AB Profile Picture, Support Team With Towel Twirl

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 6.

TEXANS SIGN FORMER STEELERS CB

The regular season is over, and now only the playoffs remain. Fourteen teams have a shot to win the Super Bowl. The Steelers are one of those teams, but so are the Houston Texans. The two of them almost matched up in the first round of the playoffs. If they had, it seems the Steelers may have seen former corner Anthony Averett.

Averett was with the Steelers earlier this year but didn’t stick with them. According to the Texans’ Twitter, he’s joined their practice squad. It looks like Averett could still help a team compete for a championship.

We have signed Anthony Averett to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/1QTRfSz24q — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 6, 2025

HILL MAKES AB PROFILE PICTURE

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is one of the most dynamic players in the league. However, he seems disgruntled. The Dolphins lost their last game of the season, not making the playoffs. After the game, Hill made it clear he’s seeking a fresh start somewhere else. Now, he’s having some fun with that information.

As Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team brought attention to on Twitter, Hill changed his Twitter profile picture to an edit of his face on Antonio Brown’s body when Brown ran off the field in his final NFL game. It’s a funny edit, although probably not for Dolphins fans.

Tyreek Hill has a new profile picture…. https://t.co/7i98pMYING pic.twitter.com/6klXvpkMWp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 6, 2025

SUPPORT TEAM WITH TOWEL TWIRL

Although the Steelers lost their final four games, they still have a chance to turn things around in the playoffs. They’re facing the Baltimore Ravens, their greatest rival, so hopefully, the game will be fun. It looks like the team is asking fans to help build excitement for the game, too.

As seen on the team’s Twitter, the Steelers are asking fans to submit videos or photos of them twirling their Terrible Towels. Things might seem bleak, but until the game ends this week, they have a chance.