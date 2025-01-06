Depot After Dark: Steelers 2024 Playoff Fight Song, Nix Amazing Freshman Season, Tomlin Playing In College

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 5.

STEELERS 2024 PLAYOFF FIGHT SONG

Things might not look so bright for the Steelers right now, but they are going to get a shot to redeem themselves in the playoffs. For decades, when the Steelers have made the playoffs, Roger Wood has put together a fight song to usher the team into the postseason. This year will be no different.

As seen on WTAE-TV Pittsburgh’s YouTube channel, Wood has this year’s lyrics finished up. Steelers fans might not have much hope for the team, but perhaps Wood’s song will help inject some passion into them.

NIX AMAZING FRESHMAN SEASON

Unfortunately, the fullback position is not used as prominently as it once was in the NFL. The Steelers don’t even have a true fullback on their current roster. However, not too long ago, Roosevelt Nix was doing an admirable job at that position. Nix was with the Steelers from 2015 to 2019, making the Pro Bowl in 2017. However, before all of that, he was an impressive defensive lineman at Kent State University.

ESPN recently released a list of the 60 greatest college football true freshman seasons of all time, and Nix made the list, coming in at 57. It’s awesome to see, with Nix himself celebrating about the acknowledgement on his Instagram.

TOMLIN PLAYING IN COLLEGE

Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL now, but once upon a time, he was just a wide receiver playing for the College of William & Mary. That might seem surprising to some because Tomlin has always been known for his fantastic defensive mind. However, he has his roots in the offensive side of the ball. Now, fans can see an example of Tomlin in action.

Old Football Film on Twitter recently shared the 1994 game between Delaware and William & Mary, which would have been Tomlin’s final season. There’s some footage of Tomlin catching the ball that’s pretty cool to see. It’s fun to see what the longtime coach used to look like as a player.