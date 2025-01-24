Depot After Dark: Remembering Myron Cope, Last Steelers’ Coach Poached, Foote Future DC?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 23.

Remembering Myron Cope

Legendary Steelers announcer Myron Cope would’ve turned 96 today, and the team and fans are remembering him on this day. Known for his unique voice and sayings in the booth, he also created the iconic Terrible Towel that’s a staple of Steelers fans today. He was on the call during the team’s 1970s dynasty and broadcasted through the 2004 season before announcing his retirement in June of 2005. He died in 2008.

Remembering Myron Cope today on his birthday. pic.twitter.com/InHmVcJNZn — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 23, 2025

Check out an interview with Cope discussing the story behind inventing The Terrible Towel.

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Last Coach Poached

With OC Arthur Smith passed over for a head coaching job this cycle, the Steelers long streak of not having an assistant poached to become a head coach continues. In fact, it matches perfectly with Mike Tomlin’s tenure. The last Pittsburgh coach to become a head coach was Ken Whisenhunt, hired by the Arizona Cardinals in 2007.

2007 was when Ken Whisenhunt left to take the Cardinals HC job #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Obr2ma4jIa — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 23, 2025

Whisenhunt was passed over for the Steelers’ head coaching job, making his exit a predictable outcome. Per the above graphic, only three teams have longer streaks than Pittsburgh: the New York Jets (1989), Cleveland Browns (1988), and Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders, who have never had it happen.

Larry Foote For DC?

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Larry Foote is a candidate to become the Detroit Lions’ next defensive coordinator, Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports.

Sources: #Bucs ILBs coach and former #Steelers LB Larry Foote is expected to interview with the #Lions for their vacant DC position. Foote played collegiate football at Michigan and also played one season in his NFL career with the Lions. pic.twitter.com/vJXrboZhq1 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 23, 2025

As the report notes, Foote is from the Detroit and Michigan area. A fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2002, he went on to play in 158 games (105 starts) for Pittsburgh and won two Super Bowl rings.

The Lions are searching to replace DC Aaron Glenn, who left for New York to accept the Jets’ head coaching position.

Favorite For No. 1 Overall

While the Pittsburgh Steelers won’t be making the top pick of the NFL Draft, there could be more debate about who will be No. 1 overall this year than any before. The odds are apparently tightening with Miami (FL) QB Cam Ward the favorite to be drafted by the Tennessee Titans at the top spot.

Will the Titans consider Colorado QB Shadeur Sanders? Or how about his teammate WR/CB Travis Hunter, arguably the top talent in this year’s class? Hunter currently has the second-best odds behind Ward and ahead of Sanders, with Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter fourth. That top billing could be up for grabs like never before.

Pittsburgh hasn’t picked first overall since QB Terry Bradshaw in 1970.