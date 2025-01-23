Depot After Dark: Pro Bowl Coach From Steelers, Bengals Find New DC, Chiefs Not Getting WR Back

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 22.

PRO BOWL COACH FROM STEELERS

The Steelers’ season is over, but some of their players aren’t done with football for the year yet. Multiple players are still scheduled to go to the Pro Bowl. It seems that a member of their front office will even be part of the coaching staff.

On Twitter, the NFL revealed the coaching staffs for this year’s Pro Bowl. That included Darrel Young, the Steelers’ director of player development since 2021. Young also played in the NFL from 2009 to 2017. Based on the graphic, he’ll serve as one of the heads of player engagement. It’s a nice honor for a valued member of the Steelers’ organization.

BENGALS FIND NEW DC

The Cincinnati Bengals had a nightmare of a season. Joe Burrow played like an MVP, but their defense couldn’t stop a nosebleed. That resulted in them missing the playoffs. They also fired their defensive coordinator, but it looks like they’ve found a replacement now.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on Twitter, the Bengals have hired Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden as their new defensive coordinator. Golden was previously with the Bengals, being their linebackers coach in 2020 and 2021. Notre Dame just lost the NCAA championship game, but Golden helped them get there. Now, he’ll try to turn the Bengals’ defense around.

The #Bengals are finalizing a deal with Notre Dame defensive coordinator Al Golden, who is expected to be in Cincinnati on Thursday to officially sign on as DC, sources tell The Insiders. Golden spent two seasons as Bengals LBs coach before joining the Irish. Now, a reunion. pic.twitter.com/9vE6SAof7U — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 22, 2025

CHIEFS NOT GETTING WR BACK

The Steelers might not be playing anymore, but a handful of NFL games remain left to play this year. The conference championship round is this week, and it feels like the whole world is rooting against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs did crush the Steelers a few weeks ago, but they might have their hands full with the Buffalo Bills this week. It sounds like they won’t be getting reinforcements, either.

According to Around the NFL on Twitter, Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman will remain on injured reserve, which means his season is over. Hardman isn’t exactly a superstar, but he has been a key role player for the Chiefs. He even caught the game-winning touchdown in last year’s Super Bowl. For those rooting against the Chiefs, this is good news.