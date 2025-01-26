Depot After Dark: Keeanu Benton’s Message, Mark Andrews Speaks, Only One Head Coach Gig Left

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 25.

Keeanu Benton’s Message

Pittsburgh Steelers NT Keeanu Benton shared multiple Instagram posts in recent days recapping his second NFL season. In one post, he shared several photos of the year with the caption: “What’s done in the dark shall come to light SZN 2 ✅”

Several teammates commented on the photo including his best friend Nick Herbig.

“My Glorious King Keeanu,” Herbig wrote.

Benton finished his second season as the Steelers’ starting nose tackle but finished with only one sack that came in the regular season finale.

Mark Andrews Speaks

Following a crushing Divisional Round drop that contributed to the Baltimore Ravens 27-25 playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, Ravens TE Mark Andrews is speaking out. Taking to Instagram, he expressed his pain for failing to haul in a game-tying two-point conversion in the game’s final minutes.

“It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel. I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans,” he wrote in part.

Andrews ended the caption by noting all the “light in this world” while receiving plenty of support from teammates in the comments, including QB Lamar Jackson. Bills’ fans have done plenty of good to support Andrews, donating over $100,000 to Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes-focused non-profit. Andrews himself is Type 1 diabetic.

Tough as the moment was, Andrews remains one of the NFL’s best tight ends and will be back on the field in 2025.

And Then There Was One

With the Dallas Cowboys Friday night news dump hiring OC Brian Schottenheimer as their next head coach, there’s only one vacant HC job left. That’s down in New Orleans, missing out on Aaron Glenn to the New York Jets. The Saints search continues.

They’ve talked to a number of candidates including interim head coach Darren Rizzi. New Orleans has also held virtual interviews with Buffalo Bills OC Joe Brady (who has now pulled out of the running) and Philadelphia Eagles OC Kellen Moore. Some speculation also suggests the team is waiting to speak with Washington Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury, who declined interviews until his team’s postseason run was over. Ex-Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy remains in the mix, too.

With the six other teams filling the position, the Saints have all the time to wait. Still, with the Shrine Bowl happening now and Senior Bowl beginning early next week, time is of the essence.