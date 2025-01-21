Depot After Dark: Former Bengals DC To Colts, Anniversary Of Super Bowl 14, Woodson Frustrated With Call

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan. 20.

FORMER BENGALS DC TO COLTS

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t make the playoffs this past season, even though they ended the year beating the Steelers. That’s partly because of their terrible defense. As a result, they parted ways with Lou Anarumo, their defensive coordinator. It looks like he’s got a new job, though.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Twitter, the Indianapolis Colts have hired Anarumo to be their defensive coordinator. The Steelers will play the Colts during the 2025 season, so they’ll face Anarumo’s defense at some point.

The #Colts are expected to hire former #Bengals DC Lou Anarumo as their new defensive coordinator, a big hire for Shane Steichen’s staff, per the Insiders. After moving on from Gus Bradley, Indy lands one of the top targets on the market. pic.twitter.com/mLW04X7zZb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 20, 2025

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

ANNIVERSARY OF SUPER BOWL 14

The Steelers haven’t won a playoff game since 2016, but they’re still one of the most successful franchises in NFL history. Part of that is because of how incredible they were in the 1970s. They won four Super Bowls, with the final victory technically coming in 1980 at the end of the 1979 season.

As the team’s Twitter noted, today is actually the anniversary of that game. Forty-four years ago today, the Steelers’ dynasty of the 1970s won their final Super Bowl. It was an incredible game, with the Steelers beating the Los Angeles Rams 31-19.

On this day in 1980, we defeated the Rams 31-19 in Super Bowl XIV. 📝: https://t.co/wy8kw1g6Qb pic.twitter.com/0tTl9TDyRX — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 20, 2025

WOODSON FRUSTRATED WITH CALL

Rod Woodson is one of the best players in Steelers’ history, helping them put together one of the best defenses of the 1990s. However, he didn’t spend his whole career with the Steelers. Woodson won a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens, so he has a deep connection with both teams. Even though he was a Steeler, it looks like he was cheering for the Ravens last week.

Woodson took to Twitter to voice his frustrations with the referees in the playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Ravens. One specific call seemed very questionable, with the Ravens flagged for defensive pass interference. Woodson doesn’t seem happy with the call, but Steelers fans likely won’t lose much sleep over it.