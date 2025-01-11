Davante Adams Shows Love To George Pickens: ‘Always Been A Fan’

Game recognize game. And New York Jets WR Davante Adams is recognizing the talent Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens has. Joining Kay Adams Friday on her Up and Adams daily show, Davante Adams shouted Pickens out one day before his second career playoff game, one in which he’ll be counted on heavily.

“George is a hell of a talent,” Davante told Kay Adams when asked for a peer-to-peer evaluation. “He’s a unique player. He’s got a very unorthodox style. And I’ve told him I’m a fan of his game ever since college. He’s a dog. I’ve always been a fan of him, his physicality coming off the ball.”

Adams has long been an admirer of Pickens, tweeting out this reaction following his viral one-handed snag against the Cleveland Browns as a rookie.

George Pickens…re-lax. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) September 23, 2022

Adams would later compare it to the snare New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. made years earlier, believing Pickens didn’t get enough national attention for the difficulty of the play. Those types of grabs have become the plays Pickens is known for, one of the league’s best contested-catch wideouts who turns 50/50 opportunities heavily in his favor.

Naturally, the conversation drifted into everything else that defines Pickens. The drama, storylines, and short fuses that are as frequent as Steelers’ three-game losing streaks. A veteran, Adams was diplomatic.

“He’s been a little bit of a wild card this year. Or I guess in his career. But everybody’s got a different personality and I mean, he’s got one of the best head coaches in the game over there to help deal with him. Similar to how he dealt with AB. Obviously having him is going gonna help. I’m sure it would help for him to get a few of those things under control.”

Pickens’ future and fate will be a hot topic throughout the offseason. Pittsburgh could decide to pay and extend him as it did with Brown and Diontae Johnson, though the latter was on a shorter-term deal. Or the team could let him be someone else’s problem and trade him, an outcome many Steelers’ receivers have experienced before. But replacing Pickens’ talent won’t be easy and would only add to the receiver need that already exists with him. Trade Pickens and the entire room is starting from scratch with the hope that the swings Pittsburgh takes work out. That’s far from a guarantee.

Adams himself is facing an uncertain future. Traded to the Jets midseason in the hopes of going on a run with QB Aaron Rodgers, New York splatted instead. With a new regime about to take over and Rodgers likely pushed out, Adams could go with him. Technically, he’s under contract for 2025 but has a bloated base salary that can’t stand.

Speculation is early and initial, but given Adams’ hands and route-running ability, a fit in Pittsburgh wouldn’t be the craziest idea. He won’t be cheap but arguably less costly than Tee Higgins with the chance to play on a playoff contender in Pittsburgh, a measure of success he hasn’t experienced since his days in Green Bay.