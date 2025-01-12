Dan Moore Jr. Injured Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr. suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens in the Steelers’ Wild Card Round playoff game. OT Calvin Anderson came in for a third-down play in the second quarter, replacing Moore.

Per the team, he is questionable to return.

#Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. sustained an ankle injury and is questionable to return to tonight's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) January 12, 2025

Moore’s started every game for Pittsburgh this season, and after a strong start, he struggled in the later part of the season. Anderson was activated off IR earlier today, and he entered the game having logged just 11 snaps this season.

Anderson has played limited snaps this season, allowing a sack in Week 8 against the New York Giants. A veteran with experience, he could finish the rest of a Steelers season that is likely heading to a close against Baltimore.

Moore himself may be playing in his last game, a pending free agent who’s in the final year of his rookie deal. With young first rounders in Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu, the Steelers aren’t likely to re-sign Moore to the multi-year deal it would require. He has served as the Steelers’ starting left tackle since being drafted in 2021.