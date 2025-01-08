Clean Sweep: All 10 NFL.com Analysts Predict Ravens To Beat Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the playoffs once again. It’s the second year in a row and the fourth of five in which they’ve landed a spot in the big dance. However, this year’s playoff matchup looks like a tough test. The Steelers are set to hit the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens.

These two teams met just a few weeks ago. The Ravens broke away from the Steelers late in that game and won easily. That showdown is a good representation of the paths each team has been on since. The Ravens went on a run and won the division, while the Steelers floundered into a four-game losing streak to end the year.

Each week, the NFL’s YouTube channel posts a preview video for each game on the schedule. At the end of each video, 10 of their analysts predict the winner and the final score. In their video for this week’s wild-card matchup between the Ravens and Steelers, all 10 figured their recent form would hold true, all predicting a win for Baltimore.

Divisional matchups are usually close since the teams see each other more than anyone else in the league. These two sides are especially familiar, with Saturday’s game being their third meeting of the year. However, the Ravens are massive favorites over Pittsburgh. Three of NFL.com’s analysts predicted two score victories, and one foresaw a 30-12 route for Baltimore.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, a loss by that amount is possible. We saw Pittsburgh lose by 17 in Baltimore just a couple of weeks ago, and things haven’t looked any better since. Although the defense did play a little better against the Cincinnati Bengals, the offense continued to stumble. That’s especially concerning considering the state of the Bengals’ defense this year and the 44 points Pittsburgh hung on them in Cincinnati.

On the other hand, the Ravens are clicking on all cylinders. Their defense, which held them back to begin the year, is no longer much of a question mark. However, they’ve also struggled to win in the postseason, although their recent playoff history isn’t quite as ugly as Pittsburgh’s.

The Steelers made the playoffs for a reason, proving they could beat Baltimore early in the year. Yet, the current roster looks like a shell of the team that won six of Russell Wilson’s first seven games. Pittsburgh needs to turn it around this week, or some uncomfortable conversations will be had.