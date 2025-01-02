Chargers Sign Former Steelers S Terrell Edmunds To Practice Squad

A new year and a new location for former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds.

After being waived on Nov. 9 by the Steelers in his second go-round with the team, Edmunds found himself out of work in the NFL. That changed Thursday afternoon as the Los Angeles Chargers signed the former first-round pick to their practice squad.

we’ve signed S Terrell Edmunds to the practice squad and released S Emany Johnson from the practice squad — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 2, 2025

Edmunds previously worked out with the Chicago Bears in mid-November but had been without another NFL opportunity since.

The Steelers signed Terrell Edmunds in early September off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. They waived the seventh-year veteran on Nov. 9 ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders, creating room on the roster for Injured Reserve activations in LB Tyler Matakevich and WR Ben Skowronek.

Prior to being waived, Edmunds was ruled out for the game due to an illness. He went unclaimed on waivers and became a free agent, where he remained until Thursday, landing with the Chargers.

Edmunds had played 63 defensive snaps for Pittsburgh this season and another 82 snaps on special teams, recording a grade of 71.6 defensively from Pro Football Focus.

A 2018 first-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech, Edmunds played in four games this season for the Steelers, recording seven tackles. Prior to re-joining the Steelers in September, Edmunds signed with the Jaguars in free agency, but it didn’t work out there.

Previously, Edmunds spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans after five seasons with the Steelers, getting traded from the Eagles to the Titans during the 2023 season as part of the Kevin Byard deal.

In his Steelers career, Terrell Edmunds played in 84 games with 75 starts, recording 417 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and five interceptions. Now, he lands in Los Angeles, where he has a chance to compete with another playoff team, one that is battling with the Steelers for playoff seeding in the AFC playoffs.