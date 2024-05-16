Jaguars Sign Ex-Steelers S Terrell Edmunds

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers safety and first-round pick Terrell Edmunds. The team announced Edmunds among a trio of Thursday afternoon signings.

We have signed DB Terrell Edmunds, DB Tre Flowers, and LB Ty Summers.@Dream_Finders | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/79svau4ctr — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) May 16, 2024

Edmunds, now 27, became the 28th pick of the 2018 NFL Draft, a surprise first-round selection. Athletic with good bloodlines, he never lived up to that first-round billing but was a steady box safety throughout his Steelers career. Durable and available, Edmunds started 75 games across five years with Pittsburgh, recording 410 tackles, five sacks, and five interceptions. The biggest knock on him was a lack of splash plays and overall coverage ability but he and Minkah Fitzpatrick made for a good pairing.

He turned down a one-year deal from the Steelers to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the 2023 season. He appeared in seven games for them, making 28 tackles, before being traded to the Tennessee Titans in late October. Edmunds finished the year making one start across nine games, recording 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and one interception.

For his career, Edmunds has started 79 games, recording 458 tackles, 7.5 sacks, and six picks. He’ll battle to make the 53-man roster this summer. Jacksonville’s strong safety spot is up for grabs with 2023 fifth-round pick Antonio Johnson the potential front runner. But he only recorded 17 tackles as a rookie. Other options include Andrew Wingard – who didn’t make friends with Steelers fans – and undrafted free agent Josh Proctor.

Pittsburgh signed SS DeShon Elliott this offseason to replace Keanu Neal and fill the team’s need for a run-stuffing safety to pair opposite Fitzpatrick.