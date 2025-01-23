CB Donte Jackson Sends Message To ‘Tomlin Haters’

Cornerback Donte Jackson knows what it’s like to truly be on a bad team. Playing for the Carolina Panthers his entire NFL career before being traded to Pittsburgh last March, Jackson appreciates the stability Mike Tomlin and the Steelers have built as much as anyone. Disappointing as another one-and-done year is, Jackson offered perspective – and a message – to fans who want to can the head coach.

“The message to the Tomlin haters,” Jackson said as guest on LS Christian Kuntz’s most recent podcast. “I would just be like, ‘Be careful what you wish for.’ I’ve seen in my six years in Carolina, I’ve seen three coaches get fired during the season.

“Some guys go through their whole career and not see one head coach get fired, period. Not let alone during the season, bro. I’ve seen three get fired during the season, bro. That’s crazy. I’ve been under three interim head coaches. And in six seasons. That’s in six seasons.”

Jackson was drafted by the Panthers in 2018 right as the franchise exited its Super Bowl window under QB Cam Newton. From 2018-2023, Carolina went a combined 31-68, a .313 winning percentage, including bottoming out in 2023 with a 2-15 record.

Under impatient owner David Tepper, the coaching staff was routinely swapped out in the hopes of better results. In 2019, Ron Rivera, the man who drafted Jackson, was fired as Perry Fewell finished out the year. In 2022, Matt Rhule was canned midway into his third season as Steve Wilks filled in and in 2023, Frank Reich was let go just 11 games into his tenure. He was replaced by Chris Tabor as the Panthers sold off assets and limped to the finish line. In total, Jackson played for seven head or interim coaches in six seasons.

It makes him appreciate what Mike Tomlin’s done, the NFL’s longest-tenured coach heading into Year 19, all the more.

“I’ve never had a winning season until I got here,” Jackson said. “Never had a playoff game until this year.”

Jackson also set a career-best in interceptions with five to lead the team. He enjoyed a solid start to the year though faded down the stretch, hampered by nagging shoulder and back injuries that caused him to miss snaps. With higher expectations in Pittsburgh than in Carolina, some fans want a full teardown to build the team back up. Jackson cautioned against that approach.

“Starting over is hard. Be careful what you wish for, man,” he said. “This is a great situation. He’s a great proven coach. The NFL is hard. Getting over that hump is hard.”

Winning in general is undoubtedly difficult. Winning in the postseason doubly so. But it’s an expectation the Steelers must show capable of achieving, the weight of their eight-year drought creating internal and external pressure for change.

Still, Donte Jackson fully backs Mike Tomlin as the Steelers’ leader.

“Coach T’s a great coach, man. One of the greatest I’ve ever been around,” he said.

Slated to be a free agent, it sure sounds like Jackson’s intent is to return to the Steelers in 2025. Time will tell if Tomlin and Pittsburgh feel the same. Check out the entire interview and episode below.