Big Ben Outlines Plan To Upgrade Steelers Receivers, Paying Pickens Isn’t Priority

Ben Roethlisberger wants to see the Pittsburgh Steelers invest in their offense. But that might not include paying wide receiver George Pickens. Offering his insight on improving the team’s passing game for 2025, giving Pickens a big-money deal isn’t the first path Roethlisberger would take.

“George Pickens, you have decisions to make,” Roethlisberger said on his latest Footbahlin podcast. “You either sign him to a long-term deal, which that would be not high on my priority list. You either sign him to a long-term deal and give him a bunch of money. You let him play this year, you franchise him, and then he’s gone. So you have two years with him. You trade him.”

Eligible for a contract extension for the first time, the summer could be dominated by Pickens angling for a long-term deal. If he follows the same playbook as Brandon Aiyuk, that could make for cryptic social media posts, podcast interviews, skipping spring workouts, and holding in during training camp. A hypothetical deal could come in around $30 million per year, roughly the going rate for a young No. 1 receiver in the NFL these days.

Roethlisberger, clearly, isn’t enthused by the idea. While he’s praised Pickens for showcasing his big-time talent, committing money to Pickens long-term has the potential to end in even more headaches. Perhaps it’ll enable Pickens even more to act how he wants to, reportedly habitually late and still needing to grow up, as Mike Tomlin conceded during today’s year-end presser.

“So you have to either trade him now and get something for him, or you’re just gonna ride with him or pay him,” Roethlisberger said.

If the Steelers plan to trade Pickens, sooner would be better. It would give Pittsburgh maximum time and resources to replace him, essentially re-doing the entire receiver room like they did to quarterback for 2024 and inside linebacker in 2023. As the San Francisco 49ers found out with Brandon Aiyuk, a late-summer trade makes it difficult to set your roster for success. Last year, Pittsburgh ditched Diontae Johnson by March, though a roster bonus may have accelerated that timeline.

Should Pickens be shown the door, Roethlisberger admitted the team would have to add several new receivers.

“That means you’re gonna have to get a receiver in the draft,” he said. “You’re gonna have to go sign a veteran receiver. Maybe that’s the move. Maybe they go there. There are some decent veteran guys that are a little bit older. That could be some leaders out there that could bring some leadership to the locker room.”

New York Jets wideout Davante Adams seems to be one entertaining the idea of playing for Mike Tomlin. Potentially on his way out of New York with a new regime coming in and his quarterback Aaron Rodgers likely exiting, Adams may want to try and win in Pittsburgh. Though age and money would be factors, he’s an excellent route runner with great releases and solid hands. Pair him with a Day Two draft pick, Calvin Austin III, and a second-year Roman Wilson, and it would be a respectable top-four if the rookie and Wilson develop.

Roethlisberger would even consider building a draft class around a wideout.

“Get a guy, a veteran guy that you’re gonna have to pay a little bit to. Nothing crazy for a year or two. Make him your number two, and then go draft a stud number one at the [21st] pick.”

An early look at CBS Sports’ prospect list has two receivers rated around the Steelers’ top pick: Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka and Utah State’s Jalen Royals. Egbuka has been mentioned in the Steelers’ draft circles for years. A well-rounded player overshadowed in deep Buckeyes’ receiver rooms. Royals is less heralded but had two productive seasons in 2023 and 2024, combining for nearly 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns despite missing the latter half of this season with a foot injury.

We’ll have full reports on both and all the other potential names before April’s draft.