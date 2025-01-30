Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers mailbag. As always, we’re here for the next your to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

Stephen Jacobson: Hey Alex! Do you agree the sentiment that the Steelers offensively and defensively are too bland? It seems that they are very easy to prepare for on both sides of the football. Thanks for taking the question.

Alex: Offensively, yes I’d say that’s fair. There’s really nothing about the scheme that elevates and not much creative. It’s a very nuts and bolts offense trying to get the basics down. I can understand why they’re bland because they’ve lacked a quarterback or a ton of talent so it’s hard to run before you walk, but there’s no question the offense is bland.

Defensively? More nuance and layers there. The defense is partly built on being simple and fast. They didn’t blitz as much this year, especially before the bye, which added to the simplification. I wouldn’t call it an exotic defense the way Dick LeBeau’s Fire Zone was. It doesn’t have the pre-snap chaos.

But I wouldn’t say bland. That’s too far. There’s more layers and wrinkles in personnel alignments and groupings, which I suss out primarily through my charting, to try to counter matchups based on opposing gameplan. I would say there is creativity in this defense but it’s more subtle than a Brian Flores scheme with all-out rushes and a ton of sim/actual pressures.

NickRVA: Hi Alex, I’ve been mulling this thought over since the season ended: How much do you think Tomlin’s micromanaging of the coordinators stifles their ability to be creative and leads to this predictable style of play that is simple, but needs to be done near perfectly to be successful against all opponents. I would like to see Tomlin cede control back to coordinators to some degree to see what this team really has in their players.

Alex: Defensively, control does rest in his hands. No question about that even though I’m not fully sure how the gameday operations work. Who makes the calls. It feels like Austin given he’s the only one holding a playsheet (even though it’s about the size of a 3×5 notecard). But we know Tomlin is the leader of the defense. Is that “stifling” Austin? I dunno. Does Sean McVay “stifle” his OC? In a sense, I suppose. But it’s not really “stifling” if the thing is yours.

Offensively? Different story. Pittsburgh and Tomlin knows their strength has rested with their defense and that’s how they win. Post-Ben, especially 2022 and 2023 and the first six games with Fields, was all about taking care of the football. Not doing things to lose the game that puts the defense in tough spots to keep the score down (short fields, more possessions, opposing defense scoring). And that made this team very conservative because ball security was the No. 1 and really only goal.

So I think that was the umbrella philosophy. In terms of the actual play calling? It seems Tomlin offers situational guard rails, as evident by snippets and videos that have come out in recent years, most notably the Seahawk game in 2023. Tomlin won’t say “call X play” but he’ll say “I want to run the ball here” or “short pass” or some general direction that the OC follows.

Should Tomlin cede control? Defensively, he is the guy. He gets paid the big bucks. So I get him having control the way I get Andy Reid having control of the offense. Offensively, I wonder if he’s given Arthur Smith more freedom given that he’s a vet, established, and proven and not Randy Fichtner (Tomlin’s old friend) and Matt Canada (in over his head as first-time NFL OC). I’d have to really be behind closed doors to know all the particulars and give a worthwhile answer.

Brian Tollini: You are given the ability to make 1 change to the Steelers organization. This could be philosophical, strategical, or a personnel change. What change are you making?

Alex: Danny Smith, you’re not allowed to leave. This is Hotel California. Regale me with your stories.

But seriously, that’s a big question. I’d have to sit and think. I’d let go of OL Coach Pat Meyer and write a blank check to the best o-line coach I could get. Pittsburgh needs a home run hire there. Meyer isn’t a terrible coach, better than Klemm/Sarrett, but he’s not a home run. He’s a single that gets past the diving shortstop. This young o-line has to develop. They can’t miss.

Beyond that, I’m not sure. But I guess that’s the one place I’d start.

Black and Gold mafia: AK,

Mike Tomlin is top ___ in the NFL?

Alex: I don’t do a lot of rankings or lists because it feels so arbitrary and I don’t pay nearly as much attention to the rest of the NFL and their inner-workings as I do the Steelers. But I’ll humor you with the coaches I’d put in front of Tomlin right now.

Andy Reid

Jim Harbaugh

John Harbaugh

Nick Sirriani

Dan Campbell

Sean McVay

Kyle Shanahan

So I guess that slots Tomlin eighth. Really close with John. Franchise results have been similar but Harbaugh (and this may speak to the organization in general) is just more forward-thinking. Analytics, aggression, QB mobility (seeing in Jackson what the rest of the league didn’t). Jim just wins no matter where he goes.

The others probably don’t need much explanation. As much crap as Sirriani’s gotten from the local media, dude can coach. Dude can tune it out. I remember asking the Philly beat writer on the podcast why Sirriani gets downplayed so much. Doesn’t make sense other than it’s just Philly being Philly.

Wall999: Hey Alex, from what you have seen of Trice, do you believe he will develop enough to bookend with Porter?

Alex: I don’t question the ability. The tools and traits and seemingly the character and work ethic are all there. Can the guy stay healthy? He’s hurt all the time. Not blaming him, not mad at him, but that is simple reality. Hurt in high school. Hurt in college. Hurt his rookie year. Hurt this year. Do you trust him to play all 17 for you? Hard to do. That’s the No. 1 concern.