Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

I have nothing against Russel Wilson. He seems like a good Dude, and is still a competent QB, but we’ve seen what he can and can’t do. Fields on the other hand still seems like an unanswered question with a lower floor/higher ceiling.

If Russ is brought back (even on a 1-year deal), would you share in my feeling of disappointment?

Alex: Probably. I don’t think there’s anything they could do at quarterback that’s going to have me jumping in excitement. They’re in a tough spot this year QB wise. No magic wand or perfect answers. I would rather have Fields over Wilson but I can see an argument for the other side.

Point is, I think it’s all gonna feel pretty “blah” until someone shows they can be a long-term guy. The fact there wasn’t much clarity coming out of 2024 is in itself disappointing.

Stephen Jackson: Hey Alex! What direction would you go with the first three draft picks this year? am thinking DL, WR and CB. Thanks!

Alex: I get asked this a lot but it’s hard to give a straight answer. Especially pre-free agency. A lot depends on the roster by then, the board, its strengths, weaknesses, etc. I try to put things in buckets of “need, want, don’t gotta address.” And all three you mentioned could be needs. DL and WR certainly are, no question. So that sounds about right but I don’t try to put things neatly in a row this far out.

Peter Petersen: Hey Alex, do you think the Steelers would consider trading their 1st round pick to get an additional 2026 1st rounder? I mean it’ll be a hometown draft and they might need some capital to trade up

Alex: Rare as it is, sure, I think they’d consider it. But I don’t think the odds are high. What time is giving up their future first for No. 21 overall? Hard to see a QB slip that far or any other “must have” prospect that would require that kind of capital. So it just seems unlikely. I don’t think the draft being in Pittsburgh has anything to do with the calculation. The idea would be to have ammo to make a move for a QB in ’26 in a stronger class. But it’s a big hypothetical and I don’t see a scenario in which a team is pulling that off where Pittsburgh trades out of Round One.

Benjamin Schell: Hey Alex, I know it’s not that likely a scenario yet, but would Broderick Jones have potential to move to guard and traits to succeed there if Tackle doesn’t work out? Or if, for example, the best player available in round 1 is a left tackle (e.g. Banks or Campbell fall for some inexplicable reason and the WR all go ahead of our pick)

Alex: I dunno, I don’t really see a compelling reason for it. It sorta feels like we’re slapping FlexTape on there and calling it a day. One issue he had was not finishing his blocks and being nasty enough and the more you move inside, the nastier and more physical you gotta be. So I don’t think that’s going to do much for you.

Cory Fischer: I feel like Pitt is really going to try and get Pickens out of the building, just not a good character dude. Let’s say Pitt gets a decent draft pick for him. It seems like it will be very difficult for the Steelers to get Tee Higgins with the Bengals being able to steer where he goes. With that being said, in this scenario with Pitt moving on from Pickens and needing to rebuild the WR room, from the available free agents after Higgins, what’s one realistic free agent you would sign and then someone you’d also target in the draft to rebuild that room complementing the scheme and Fields strengths?

Alex: We’ll see. You’d think if it happens, it would be pre-draft. I’m still working through a list of free agent names. My immediate shift post-season was draft and getting a jump on that. But Amari Cooper and Davante Adams are two names who come to mind. Good route runners, veterans, solid in the locker room (Cooper especially known as unselfish), and won’t cost as much as Higgins.

Wreckless: Hey Alex. What would be your answer for what the team should do with Seumalu? Run it back with him and chalk his so-so season up to the injury or would you try to upgrade in FA?

Alex: Yeah I’d bring him back. Pec injury didn’t help his start and probably the cause of why his year was average. But I doubt I’d re-sign him after 2025, making me wonder if they draft a guard higher than people think. That’s why they took McCormick because Daniels was going to leave. Same could apply here.

Do you think we’re 1 high quality FA and 2 stud rookies away from righting the ship? Or do we have a lot more work to do?!

Alex: Hey Matt, thank you! It’s hard to say, that’s pretty broad. It sounds so simple but it really comes down to finding a franchise QB. Until then, it’s going to hard to contend. Maybe get over the hump and win a playoff game, a good offseason crop can do that even with average quarterback play, but you’re not going to beat Baltimore/Buffalo/Kansas City with such a large QB disparity.