Acho Says Mike Tomlin Should Be Coaching Like His Job Depends On It

With the Pittsburgh Steelers suffering another late-season collapse, questions are being raised about Mike Tomlin’s job security. At this point, it feels like clockwork. For the past few years, the Steelers have, at best, been one-and-done in the playoffs. That’s created some frustration among fans. That’s why people are asking if Tomlin should be on the hot seat if the Steelers lose Saturday in Baltimore. Whether or not that’s true, former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho believes Tomlin should act like that is the case.

“You don’t coach to not have losing seasons,” Acho said Thursday on FS1’s The Facility. “You coach to win hardware. Mike Tomlin should be at least acting like he’s coaching for his job on Saturday.”

Acho makes a good point. Maybe the thing Tomlin gets the most praise for is never having had a losing season as an NFL head coach. Considering this is his 18th NFL season in that job, that is an incredible accomplishment. There’s no understating how hard it is to win in the NFL and doing it that consistently is amazing.

However, Acho is correct that just not having a losing season isn’t cutting it anymore. The Steelers have barely held their heads above water for the last few years, getting trounced when they make the playoffs. That routine is beginning to get old.

Just like the foundation of the Steelers’ defense.

“If Tomlin doesn’t get close this year, why do you think he will in the future?” Acho said. “T.J. Watt’s only getting older. Minkah Fitzpatrick’s only getting older. Cam Heyward is already old. I’m not gonna build a team around George Pickens. The running game is already a question mark. They’re probably not gonna elevate the running game because you got two good running backs, but good is the enemy of great.”

That’s a fair question to ask. With no real established future at quarterback, the Steelers’ chances of winning the Super Bowl in the near future are already low. Factor in that their biggest stars are aging, and it’s tough to see them competing with some of the AFC’s best.

Watt, Heyward, and Fitzpatrick all had tremendous seasons, but how much longer is that going to continue? Heyward continues to defy Father Time, but he’s going to be 36 next season. Watt just turned 30. The clock might be ticking for the Steelers.

It feels almost certain that Tomlin will be back with the Steelers next year. Even if the Steelers do get blown out this week, the organization probably won’t want to overreact. The Steelers might make some changes, but it feels like Tomlin’s job is safe.

Whether that’s right or wrong is up for debate. Acho is correct that the goal is to win a Super Bowl, but it’s not like Tomlin touts his record of non-losing seasons. When the Steelers lose in the playoffs, he’s as frustrated as anyone else. If the Steelers got rid of him, they’d probably struggle to find an upgrade at head coach. Things need to improve, but that’s probably going to have to happen with Tomlin in Pittsburgh.