Aaron Rodgers Excited To Finish Career ‘The Right Way’ With Steelers

He’s already made it clear that the 2025 season is likely his final season in the NFL. Now, Aaron Rodgers is doubling down on it.

And he’s stating he’s excited to finish it out “the right way” while wearing the Black and Gold of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Waiting to tee off on the 17th hole Saturday afternoon at the American Century Championship at Lake Tahoe, Rodgers spoke with the Golf Channel and dished one what he’s most excited about this season with the Steelers.

“Well, I just like the newness of it all,” Rodgers said of the upcoming season with the Steelers, according to video via the Golf Channel on YouTube. “I’m excited about being at such a great franchise with the Hall of Fame head coach [Mike Tomlin] and I’ve enjoyed getting to know Arthur Smith, our coordinator, the quarterback coach actually was in my quarterback room a million years ago. I’ve known Tom Arth since we were young kids without any gray. So it’s fun.

“It’s a good quarterback room. It’s good leadership in the locker room. Great fan base, and I’m just excited to get back out there and finish it the right way.”

Rodgers officially signed with the Steelers on June 7, ending months of speculation and questions regarding his future and if he even wanted to play football. After dealing with some personal things off the field in the offseason, Rodgers wants to give it one more go and end his career on a high note.

That he’ll get to play for a coach he’s long admired in Mike Tomlin, while also working with Arthur Smith and Tom Arth is icing on the cake.

But it’s really just a one-year thing. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show in late June, Rodgers stated that the 2025 season was likely his last in the NFL. It’s why he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers, giving him one shot at wearing the Black and Gold and going out his way, especially after two tough years in New York.

Rodgers will be the fifth starting quarterback for the Steelers to start the season since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. After a few years of going through quarterback purgatory, the Steelers believe they finally have an answer at quarterback – at least for one year.

The 41-year-old quarterback can still throw the football at a high level, and looked good late in the season with the Jets before being released this offseason. In a buys offseason that saw them add a number of high-profile names, the Steelers are hoping Rodgers can get them over the hump in the playoffs by simply winning a game.

If he can do that in his final season, it will help overlook the tough two years in New York, and allow him to go out the right way, having fun, playing good football and ending on a high note in a storied career.