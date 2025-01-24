2025 Senior Bowl Primer: Offensive Guards

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been chipping away at their offensive line overhaul for a few years now with key free agent acquisitions and draft picks. There are young draft picks occupying just about every spot, so I wouldn’t expect the OL to receive a ton of interest this year. However, Isaac Seumalo is entering the final year of his contract at 31 years old and James Daniels is set to be a free agent coming off a major injury. The Senior Bowl should have some talent worth keeping an eye on.

This isn’t an exhaustive list of every guard or potential guard at the Senior Bowl. I pruned down the list to focus on prospects I could see the Steelers having interest in during the middle or late rounds. Jackson Powers-Johnson was the first guard selected last year near the top of the second round. It wasn’t until the third or fourth round that guards started to come off the board. Sometimes there can be excellent value at this position in the middle rounds, so I did leave some top prospects on this list.

OFFENSIVE GUARDS ACCEPTED INVITES

Ajani Cornelius — Oregon

Age: 22.7

Year: 5

Height/Weight: 6-5, 315

PFF Overall Rank: 165th

Cornelius started at right tackle for two seasons at Oregon. He started his career at Rhode Island for three years before transferring to Oregon for his final two. He is a candidate to kick inside to guard, but could provide some versatility as a likely late-round prospect. He received an honorable mention in 2023 in the final year of the Pac-12. He helped protect the all-time leading touchdown scorer in Dillon Gabriel.

He comes out of college with a ton of experience including a whopping 50 starts.

Garrett Dellinger — LSU

Age: 22.9

Year: 4

Height/Weight: 6-5, 322 pounds

PFF Overall Rank: N/A

Dellinger received his first starts as a true freshman in 2021. He had 30 starts in college, including 24 at left guard, but he also spent limited time at center and left tackle. He was a part of the LSU OL in 2023 that was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award. He missed the final four games of 2024 with an ankle injury.

Miles Frazier — LSU

Age: N/A

Year: 5

Height/Weight: 6-5, 325

PFF Overall Rank: 175th

Frazier was a three-year starter at LSU after spending his first two seasons at Florida International. He was a Freshman All-American at FIU. He played primarily right guard the last two seasons, but primarily played left guard back in 2022. He played a small amount of right tackle his first year at LSU, too.

He started 50 games in five college seasons and brings a ton of experience to the NFL, including against top competition in the SEC.

Tate Ratledge — Georgia

Age: 23.7

Year: 5

Height/Weight: 6-6, 320 pounds

PFF Overall Rank: 92nd

Ratledge was at Georgia for five seasons and earned his first start in 2021 before an injury knocked him out of the lineup. He then started 35 games in his last three seasons and earned AP second-team All-Pro honor in 2023 and a third-team honor in 2024. He was injured in the season opener of 2024 and missed four games with a lower-body issue.

Ratledge played almost exclusively at right guard throughout his college career. He is one of the few players with over 2,000 snaps at the same position.

Caleb Rogers — Texas Tech

Age: N/A

Year: 5

Height/Weight: 6-5, 310 pounds

PFF Overall Rank: N/A

Rogers earned starts as a true freshman at Texas Tech back in 2020. He stayed with the program for all five seasons and finished with 55 starts. He was named a team captain multiple years, starting in his second season as a sophomore. He was an Academic All-Big 12 honoree and was named to Bruce Feldman’s Freaks list prior to the 2024 season. He played almost exclusively at right tackle, but some think he could be a candidate to kick inside to guard. His Senior Bowl measurements will be worth watching on Monday.

Jonah Savaiinaea — Arizona

Age: N/A

Year: 3

Height/Weight: 6-5, 336 pounds

PFF Overall Rank: 69th

One of the younger players on this list, Savaiinaea comes out of college with an impressive NFL profile. He was an honorable mention in his conference in each of the last two seasons, was a freshman All-American in 2022, and has versatility to play at tackle or guard. He played exclusively at right guard in his freshman season before playing both RG and RT in 2023 and both tackle spots in 2024.

Savaiinaea has 36 starts, which is a great amount given his youth. Teams really value that combination of youth and experience, and they also will like his size and versatility. He probably projects as a guard at his size, but that will depend on his arm length.

Jackson Slater — Sacramento State

Age: N/A

Year: 4

Height/Weight: 6-4, 316 pounds

PFF Overall Rank: N/A

Slater became a starter basically right away as a freshman in 2021 and spent all four seasons as a starter at left guard for Sacramento State. He racked up accolades in the Big-Sky conference including three first-team selections. He was also named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press in 2024.

Slater started 44 total games and missed the last four games of the 2024 season with a knee injury.

Nash Jones — Texas State

Age: N/A

Year: 5

Height/Weight: 6-5, 320 pounds

PFF Overall Rank: 279th

Jones played three seasons at Incarnate Word before transferring to Texas State. He was a starter at left and right tackle with UIW and then started at left tackle for TSU in 2023 before a lower-body injury held him out for several weeks. He was a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell (Academic Heisman) in 2024.

He had 51 total starts, including 12 at left guard. The vast majority of his guard experience came in 2024, and he earned an All-Sun Belt Honorable Mention in the process.

Gareth Warren — Lindenwood

Age: N/A

Year: 4

Height/Weight: 6-6, 328 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 287th

The Senior Bowl team always does a great job finding some small-school gems, and Warren might end up being that player this year. Lindenwood has less than 5,000 undergrad students, and Warren spent all four seasons there by way of Hawaii.

He appeared in 35 games and played primarily at left tackle for the last two seasons. He was a left guard in 2022.

Armand Membou — Missouri

Age: 20.8

Year: 3

Height/Weight: 6-3, 325 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 21st

Membou became a starter over the last five games of his true freshman season and spent all three years at Missouri. He was a big part of a 2023 offensive line that was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award (best offensive line). He has great size for guard, and his youth will be attractive to teams as one of the youngest players in the class. He was one of Bruce Feldman’s Freaks entering 2024 and was a second-team All-SEC in 2024.

Despite the youth, Membou started 30 games in college and played exclusively at right tackle. His 6-3 frame will almost certainly slide inside to guard where he should be one of the top guards in the class.