Depot After Dark: Big Ben Birthday, Loud 40, Tag Not Expected For Darnold

BEN ROETHLISBERGER BIRTHDAY

Today is Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger’s 43rd birthday. Where has the time gone? Roethlisberger retired following the 2021 season and will almost undoubtedly be a first ballot selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame when he’s eligible for induction in 2027.

While Roethlisberger had an opportunity to come out of retirement and join the New York Jets last season, he spent his whole career as a member of the Steelers after being selected with the 11th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, winning two Super Bowls and making three during his tenure in Pittsburgh.

In honor of Roethlisberger’s birthday, here’s a collection of some of the best plays in his illustrious NFL career.

SCREAMING FOR ALL 40 YARDS

Missouri OT Armand Membou impressed with a 4.90 40-yard dash, and it might literally be one of the loudest 40s of all-time.

Membou let out a scream while running the 40, and letting out all that pent up energy may have helped him run a sub-5.0 40-yard dash, a rare feat for an offensive lineman but one’s that become more and more common as players get more athletic at the position.

There’s a case to be made that Membou could be the first offensive lineman off the board, and he surely won’t last until the Steelers select at No. 21 overall. There’s a question of whether guard or tackle will be his best fit, but Membou said he can play both when he met with reporters at the Combine on Saturday and just wants a chance to play at the next level.

FRANCHISE TAG NOT EXPECTED FOR SAM DARNOLD

It doesn’t come as a major surprise, but the Minnesota Vikings aren’t expected to franchise tag QB Sam Darnold, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. The Steelers have been linked to Darnold due to their need at quarterback, and Darnold should become an unrestricted free agent when free agency opens on March 12.

Minnesota has QB J.J. McCarthy, who they took in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with an injury, he could be ready to go for Year 2. Pauline said there was some buzz the Vikings could look to tag and trade Darnold, but that doesn’t appear to be the case, and he’ll hit the market with interest expected from a number of teams, including the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.