2025 Senior Bowl Primer: Cornerbacks

The cornerback position is expected to be among the Pittsburgh Steelers’ top needs this offseason. Joey Porter Jr. will be starting on one side, but Donte Jackson is a free agent, and you can’t fully count on Cory Trice Jr. to be the full-time starter with just a small handful of games under his belt and a lengthy injury history. The 2025 Senior Bowl has plenty of notable cornerbacks to keep an eye on.

There are currently 14 corners that have indicated they are going to the event, and some great receiver talent for them to compete against. It should be a lively week in the passing game competition.

This isn’t a complete list of every corner on the Senior Bowl roster, but here are several of the notable names below.

CORNERBACKS ACCEPTED INVITES

Nohl Williams — Cal

Age: N/A

Year: 5

Height/Weight: 6-1, 200 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 16th (159th overall)

Williams started his time in college with UNLV in 2020 and spent three seasons there before finishing his final two with Cal. The vast majority of his snaps were at outside corner. He stepped in as a starter right away at UNLV and has a ton of college starting experience with 52 total starts.

In five seasons, Williams had 203 total tackles, 134 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, 25 passes defensed, 14 interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumbles returned for a TD and an INT returned for a TD. That includes seven interceptions in his final season, which led the FBS and made him a consensus All-American. He also returned kicks and had a return TD in 2024.

B.J. Adams — UCF

Age: N/A

Year: 4

Height/Weight: 6-3, 190 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 28th (270th overall)

Adams spent all four seasons at UCF and began his time as a starter during his true freshman season. He was a multi-faceted athlete in high school with QB, WR, CB, S and RB experience. He started 32 total games, but dealt with a back injury over the final month of the 2024 season. He has intriguing size and length that the Steelers gravitate towards in late-round prospects. He played primarily at outside corner.

In total, he had 88 tackles, 69 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, two INTs, 11 passes defensed, and one INT returned for a touchdown.

Azareye’h Thomas — FSU

Age: 20.6

Year: 3

Height/Weight: 6-2, 198 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 10th (84th overall)

Thomas has youth, athleticism, and size to be picked over the first two days of the draft, and he could rise higher with a nice pre-draft process starting with the Senior Bowl. The biggest knock right now is a lack of experience with just 13 college starts. He spent three seasons at FSU, but only got one start in his sophomore season before becoming a full-time starter in 2024. He didn’t technically start many games in 2023, but he did play a lot. He spent most of his time at outside corner with very little experience in the slot.

In those 13 starts, Thomas had 95 total tackles, 64 solo tackles, a half sack, nine tackles for loss, 15 passes defensed, two interceptions, and a forced fumble.

Jacob Parrish — K-State

Age: 20.9

Year: 3

Height/Weight: 5-10, 198 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 12th (120th overall)

Parrish spent all three seasons at K-State and earned a reserve role as a true freshman in 2022. He then went on to start all 24 games over the next two seasons, so he has a decent amount of experience for a player that isn’t even 21 years old yet. He played primarily at outside corner with under 100 slot snaps in each of his three seasons.

In three seasons, he had 108 total tackles, 88 solo tackles, six tackles for loss, a half sack, five interceptions, and 19 passes defensed.

Maxwell Hairston — Kentucky

Age: N/A

Year: 4

Height/Weight: 6-1, 186 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 9th (75th overall)

Hairston spent all four seasons at Kentucky and began his time as a starter in 2023. He started 20 games with 32 total games played. He missed five games with an injury in 2024, but was a team captain during his final year in Kentucky. He was named an second-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and was an honor roll student. Almost all of his snaps came at outside corner.

In three seasons, Hairston had 89 tackles, 71 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, 10 passes defensed, six interceptions, three forced fumbles, and three interceptions returned for touchdowns.

Tommi Hill — Nebraska

Age: 22.8

Year: 4

Height/Weight: 6-0, 205 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 19th (172nd overall)

Hill spent three seasons with Nebraska after starting his time in college at Arizona State. He started 16 total games on defense and one on offense as a receiver. He was plagued by a foot injury that forced him to miss a bunch of time in 2024. Nearly all of his corner work came on the outside.

In four seasons, Hill had 73 total tackles, 44 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, five interceptions, 14 passes defensed, and one INT TD.

Trey Amos — Ole Miss

Age: 22.8

Year: 5

Height/Weight: 6-1, 190 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 5th (31st overall)

Amos hopped around from Louisiana to Alabama to finally finish off his final season with Ole Miss. In five seasons, he’s appeared in 61 games with 15 starts. He played nearly all of his snaps on the outside, and is viewed as a potential first-round prospect. He’s still fairly young for how experienced he is, too. He was a second-team All-American and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2024 and was on the honor roll as well.

In five seasons, he had 121 tackles, 91 solo tackles, eight tackles for loss, four interceptions, 31 passes defensed, and two forced fumbles.

Dorian Strong — Virginia Tech

Age: 22.8

Year: 5

Height/Weight: 6-1, 185 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 14th (146th overall)

Strong spent five seasons at Virginia Tech and has a ton of starting experience, including his first five starts as a true freshman. He has 44 total starts throughout his time at Virginia Tech. He spent almost all of his time as an outside corner in college. He’s the son of a competitive weightlifter. His 2024 play earned him an All-ACC honorable mention.

In five seasons, Strong logged 112 total tackles, 83 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 28 passes defensed, and a forced fumble.

Darien Porter — Iowa State

Age: 24

Year: 6

Height/Weight: 6-4, 200 pounds

PFF Position Rank: 7th (42nd overall)

Porter has been in college for a long time and enters the NFL at 24 years old, but it paid off with him getting an opportunity to start in 2024. He was a reserve and special teams player for five years at Iowa State before breaking out in 2024 with seven starts and an honorable mention for All-Big 12 honors. He was an academic achiever, too. He has a unique body type at 6-4, so he could be a versatile piece for the right team.

In six seasons, he had 51 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, three interceptions, and six passes defensed.