Clark: Post-Combine Steelers Mock Draft

With the NFL Combine now wrapped up in Indianapolis, the Pittsburgh Steelers draft plans have come into focus now. Omar Khan met with the media, and we know some of the prospects who met with the Steelers formally. Here’s a look at how Pittsburgh’s 2025 Draft could go, with a few assumptions I’m operating under. I believe the team will re-sign Justin Fields or Russell Wilson at quarterback, and I also believe we’ll see a starting defensive lineman signed by Pittsburgh in free agency. I also think the team will re-sign Donte Jackson or add another starting-caliber cornerback in free agency.

1.21 – Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State (6007, 202 pounds)

Egbuka might not be the flashiest player in the draft, but he’s someone who finds a way to get open, is a willing blocker and can play inside or outside. He also has impressive body control and could be an impact player in Year 1.

Emeka Egbuka may not be a contest catch savant, but he is very good on these back shoulder throws where his late hands and body control allows him to expose defenders who don’t get turned around in time. Check out my whole profile in the comments pic.twitter.com/1SGWIKRfyf — Jeremy (@PopesFFH) March 2, 2025

With Pittsburgh’s receiver room needing help, Egbuka can come in and be a nice fit. I think the Steelers will sign a wide receiver, but I’m not sure it will be anyone who can be a plug-and-play No. 2 across from George Pickens. Taking Egbuka in the first round gives the Steelers someone who can be a long-term fit in the receiver room, which is needed with Pickens likely playing out a contract year in 2025.

Also Considered: DL Derrick Harmon (Oregon), WR Matthew Golden (Texas), CB Jahdae Barron (Texas)

2.52 – DL Alfred Collins, Texas (6055, 332 pounds)

Collins has the size that Pittsburgh covets in their defensive linemen, and he also measured in with 34 5/8″ arms. Even if the Steelers sign a defensive lineman in free agency, they need youth at the position and guys who can develop and build depth. Collins fits the bill as someone who has the size the Steelers look for, but he also was a productive player at Texas.

There’s no such thing as a cant-miss prospect, but it’s really hard to imagine a team drafting Alfred Collins and their run defense not immediately improving. Dude sheds blocks like he's pulling weeds in the yard pic.twitter.com/4hwLccloyx — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) February 13, 2025

One stat that jumps out is Collins’ seven passes defensed last season, and with the emphasis the Steelers put on their linemen batting balls down, Collins fits the bill. He had 55 total tackles last season, as well as six tackles for a loss and a sack. He’ll be 23 on draft night and turns 24 in April, but of all the defensive linemen in this class, Collins is up there with having the most traits that Pittsburgh looks for and possesses a ton of power.

Also Considered: RB Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State), DL Jordan Phillips (Maryland), CB Darien Porter (Iowa State)

3.85 – CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State (5096, 191 pounds)

Much like defensive line, even if the Steelers sign a cornerback, they could double-dip in the draft to add depth. That’s especially true given that the Steelers should look to bring in another slot corner, and Parrish could be a fit. He’s an explosive athlete who plays with physicality, but who’s size will likely keep him in the slot at the next level. He ran a blazing 4.35 40-yard dash at the Combine and a 9.27 RAS score with his testing numbers.

Jacob Parrish is a CB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.27 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 182 out of 2480 CB from 1987 to 2025. Splits projected, times unofficial.https://t.co/tAtrKRDuj8 pic.twitter.com/icQxfDZoeV — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 28, 2025

He met with the Steelers both at the Senior Bowl and then informally at the Combine. Parrish could wind up being a really useful player in the slot.

Also Considered: CB Cobee Bryant (Kansas), QB Kyle McCord (Syracuse), OT Charles Grant (William & Mary)

4.122 – RB Jaydon Blue, Texas (5090, 196 pounds)

The reporting this offseason has been that the Steelers want a running back who can get to the edge. Enter Jaydon Blue, who we knew would run fast at the NFL Combine. He did just that with a 4.38 official 40-yard dash, and his speed certainly shows up on tape.

#Texas RB Jaydon Blue: “I think I’ll break the record… 4.1 or 4.20” I asked if he got to full speed on his 77-yard touchdown vs. Clemson: “Nah, didn’t need to.”@ontexasfootball pic.twitter.com/X5OTXFYMar — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) February 28, 2025

Blue averaged 5.4 yards per carry for Texas last season after averaging 6.1 during his sophomore campaign, and if the Steelers are truly looking for speed and explosiveness in their running back room, Blue is a great mid-round option. He proved he could be a home-run hitter in college and also added 42 receptions last year.

Also Considered: RB Bhayshul Tuten (Virginia Tech), OT Jalen Rivers (Miami), EDGE Antwaun Powell-Ryland (Virginia Tech)

5.163 – TE Luke Lachey, Iowa (6056, 251 pounds)

Here’s where we go off the beaten path a little bit. I just have a feeling that the Steelers will take a tight end just a little bit earlier than we expect in this draft class. MyCole Pruitt is going to be a free agent, and while the Steelers signed Donald Parham, I’m not sure that Parham nor Connor Heyward are safe heading into 2025.

The Steelers paid a lot of attention to tight ends at the Shrine Bowl, and they met informally with a number of them at the Combine, as well as a formal meeting with Tyler Warren. They also love their NFL bloodlines, and Lachey was someone who had a good week at the Shrine Bowl and is the son of former NFL OT Jim Lachey.

Injuries marred Lachey’s junior season at Iowa, where he was expected to take a leap after pulling in 28 receptions for 398 yards as a sophomore. He never reached that production again, but he’s still a strong route-runner with really good body control. I really think we could see Pittsburgh go tight end in this spot come April.

Also Considered: TE Jake Briningstool (Clemson), EDGE Tyler Baron (Miami), OT Chase Lundt (UConn)

7.225 – Trey Wedig, Indiana (6065, 310 pounds)

Wedig actually wasn’t invited to the Combine, but he was routinely solid during the Shrine Bowl and was the anchor of Indiana’s offensive line all year. He ranked as PFF’s 13th-highest graded offensive tackle last season, and he could compete for Pittsburgh’s swing tackle job. Omar Khan repeatedly mentioned that the Steelers found value late in the draft with Spencer Anderson in the seventh round during his media sessions at the Combine, and they could look to do so again with Wedig.

Also Considered: OT Carson Vinson (Alabama A&M), WR Jackson Meeks (Syracuse), DL Eric Gregory (Arkansas)

7.231 – QB Brady Cook, Missouri (6021, 214 pounds)

If you’re taking a dart throw at quarterback at this point in the draft, Cook isn’t a bad one to make. The tape last season wasn’t very good, but rumblings at the Shrine Bowl were that Cook was dealing with an injury throughout the season. At one point last season, Cook left a game to go to the hospital and came back and led Mizzou to a win over Auburn. He’s a tough kid who’s seemingly played through pain often, and there’s some upside there.

Cook isn’t the best option as a pure pocket passer, but he’s good on the move, and he showed off his athleticism yesterday during Combine testing, posting a 9.68 RAS.

Brady Cook is a QB prospect in the 2025 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.68 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 33 out of 989 QB from 1987 to 2025. Splits projected, times unofficial. https://t.co/rD3raGCTZI pic.twitter.com/GoW2AYWWqm — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2025

The Steelers met with him twice even before the Combine, meeting with him at the Hula Bowl and the Shrine Bowl. Cook was at his best in 2023, throwing for 3,317 yards and 21 touchdowns, and his 2023 tape is much better than 2024. For a seventh-round pick, Cook is worth the flier to see if he can turn into a developmental piece or long-term backup.

Also Considered: QB Ethan Garbers (UCLA), OG Joe Huber (Wisconsin), S Shilo Sanders (Colorado)

7.247 – EDGE Johnny Walker, Missouri

Walker should’ve been invited to the Combine but wasn’t. He was one of the most impressive EDGEs at the Shrine Bowl, and he racked up 9.5 sacks for Missouri next season. He needs to improve against the run, but he could compete for Pittsburgh’s fourth outside linebacker job as someone who has a decent amount of pass-rush juice and can compete on special teams.

Also Considered: EDGE Elijah Ponder (Cal Poly), OT Bryce Cabeldue (Kansas), OG Aiden Williams (Minnesota-Duluth)