2025 CB Relative Athletic Scores: Which Prospects Tested Best?

Today I wanted to visualize some great data from Kent Lee Platt’s Relative Athletic Scores (RAS) for cornerbacks (CB). Here is a link to Platt’s website in case you haven’t seen his work https://ras.football/.

To qualify for a RAS score, a player must have a total of six recorded metrics from any of the following: Height, Weight, Forty-yard dash, Twenty-yard split, Ten-yard split, Bench Press, Vertical Jump, Broad Jump, Short Shuttle, and 3-Cone. The player is then graded on each in comparison to the positional database since 1987 to get more of a feel of their size, speed, explosion, agility, and total value, giving context to the raw numbers.

The goal of the series is to provide the RAS from Platt, and visualize it to get a simultaneous view of all the players at their position that participated at the combine. Here are the players that qualified for a RAS:

Five players have a RAS above 9, compared to seven in my 2024 CB RAS article. That article was done later in the process last season, including ProDday numbers. So, that should match or surpass that number once these players (and more) test fully.

The top CB from combine testing was Iowa State’s Darien Porter. He had a near perfect 9.99 RAS (10 is the max), with elite speed (4.3 40-yard dash) and agility. Great size (6027, 195) and explosion. Ideal 33 1/8” arms Pittsburgh looks for, and 9” hands.

Kentucky’s Maxwell Hairston (9.71 RAS) has elite speed (lightning fast 4.28 40-yard dash) and explosion. Okay size and no agility testing. 31” arms and 8 3/4” hands.

UTSA’s Zah Frazier (9.28) has elite speed (4.36 40), good size and explosion, and okay agility. 32 7/8” arms and 8 1/4” hands.

Florida’s Jason Marshall (9.03) has great explosion, good size and speed, but no agility tests. 30 1/4” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Jahdae Barron of Texas (9.0) rounds out the top tier. He has elite speed (4.39 40), good size and explosion. No agility testing. 29 5/8” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

Seven players in the eight range. Kansas State’s Jacob Parrish (8.95) has elite speed (4.35 40), great explosion, but poor size (5096, 191). No agility tests. 30 7/8” arms and 9” hands.

Robert Longerbeam of Rutgers (8.78) has elite speed (4.39 40), great explosion, but poor size (5110, 175). No agility testing. 31 1/2” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

Trey Amos of Ole MIss (8.72) has great size (6006, 195) and speed (4.43 40). Okay explosion, and no agility drills. 31 1/4” arms and 9” hands.

Western Michigan’s Bilhal Kone (8.54) has great speed (4.43 40), good size, with okay explosion. No agility tests. 307/8” arms and 9” hands.

California’s Nohl Williams (8.32) has great size (6003, 199), good speed, but poor explosion. No agility drills. 30 3/4” arms and 9” hands.

UCF’s Mac McWilliams (8.04) has great speed (4.41 40), with okay size. Didn’t qualify in explosion (no broad), and no agility testing. 29 7/8” arms, 8 3/8” hands.

Villanova’s Isas Waxter (8.01) has elite size (6012, 209), good explosion, and okay speed. No agility drills. 31 3/4” arms and 9 1/2” hands.

After a substantial drop off, two cornerbacks in the six tier. Virginia Tech’s Dorian Strong (6.97) has good size and speed, with okay explosion. No agility tests. 30 7/8” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

USC’s Jaylin Smith (6.43) has good speed, but poor explosion and size (5104, 187). Agility – DNP. 29 7/8” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

One in the five-range: Mello Dotson of Kansas (5.75). He has good size and explosion, but poor speed (4.59 40). No agility drills. 31 1/2” arms and 8 1/2” hands.

Two players in the four-range. UCF’s BJ Adams (4.77) is the lone CB in the four-range. He has good size and speed, but poor explosion. DNP in agility. 31 3/4” arms and 8 3/4” hands. Oregon’s Jabbar Muhammad (4.1). He has good agility, but very poor size (5091, 182). Didn’t qualify in explosion (no broad), and DNP in the 40.

The lowest cornerback RAS at the combine was LSU’s Zy Alexander (3.96). He had good size, okay speed, but very poor explosion (particularly a 31.5-inch vertical). No agility testing. 31” arms and 9 1/4” hands.

Some intriguing athleticism at the position, with speed sticking out most across the board. Darien Porter’s near perfect score is impressive, another strength on his resume. Of 35 players listed at cornerback, only three did both agility drills. Pro days will be key to monitor, along with safeties that Pittsburgh may look at to hopefully sure up the DB room.

For those that like the numbers, it’s unfortunate when players don’t test fully at the combine. It will be interesting to monitor the pro days and continue to see how the men stack up in the coming weeks when Platt updates the site with the unofficial numbers.