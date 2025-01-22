2024 Steelers Exit Meetings – WR Van Jefferson

Pittsburgh Steelers Exit Meeting: WR Van Jefferson

Experience: 5 Years (1 with Steelers)

If you don’t like seeing Van Jefferson included with the starters in this Steelers exit meeting series, you’re not alone. But for all intents and purposes, the Steelers did start Jefferson all season. Although George Pickens missed three games, Jefferson played nearly as many snaps. And he played more snaps than any other wide receiver.

Signed to a one-year, Veteran Salary Benefit contract in the offseason, Van Jefferson felt like a placeholder. He was an experienced veteran of high pedigree who worked with new OC Arthur Smith. In that respect, he checked a lot of boxes, but he wasn’t a guy who should have played 700-plus snaps.

And to be fair to the Steelers, that’s not what they envisioned. They spent months trying to trade for another starting wide receiver, only to be rebuffed multiple times. And no, Mike Williams wasn’t the answer to that particular problem. Not to mention, they basically lost out on Roman Wilson’s rookie season.

Still, it would be misleading to suggest that the Steelers played Van Jefferson by default. They played him because they liked him, even if he didn’t do much. Across 17 games, he caught 24 passes on 40 targets for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Steelers’ Wild Card loss to the Ravens.

But the Steelers didn’t play him strictly for his receiving ability. They also played him because of his willingness and ability to do the dirty work—for all the good that did. In some contexts, like in run-heavy personnel, Van Jefferson played over George Pickens, for example.

I doubt he would have played as much, of course, if the Steelers had better options. Calvin Austin III got his share of snaps, but Scotty Miller? I don’t think it’s a surprise that an offense that heavily featured Fan Jefferson finished 23rd in yards.

But that’s more of a Steelers problem than a Van Jefferson problem. No team should be playing a wide receiver over 700 snaps after signing him to a league-minimum contract. Starting wide receivers on good teams don’t make league-minimum salaries.

If the Steelers want to re-sign Jefferson, that’s all well and good. All they have to do is make sure they’re not again in a position in which he plays so much. But that means having somebody better, and last year, they somehow did not.

