You Get A Fumble, You Get A Fumble: Steelers Force Two Early Turnovers Against Eagles

With the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense struggling early, their defense and special teams are making the splash plays. T.J. Watt and Mark Robinson forced first-quarter fumbles and turnovers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday’s Keystone State matchup.

Watt was the first to produce a turnover, punching the ball out from QB Jalen Hurts’ hands on a third-down scramble. CB Beanie Bishop Jr. recovered.

It’s Watt’s 33rd forced fumble since being drafted, easily the most in football. It came after a classic punch-out he’s become known for and was highlighted during a Sunday morning segment on ESPN, Watt learning it from his college coach and carrying it to the pros.

After a Steelers punt, their special teams immediately got the ball back. LB Mark Robinson had a clinic-worthy tackle on Eagles rookie returner Cooper DeJean, dislodging the football as LB Nick Herbig recovered it at the Eagles’ 11-yard-line.

Philadelphia came into the game as one of football’s best teams protecting the football. The Eagles had just 11 turnovers all season, just three over their last nine games, and zero over their past four. Pittsburgh forced two of them in one quarter and a span of mere minutes.

Unfortunately, Pittsburgh did little with the golden chances. Watt’s fumble resulted in a Steelers punt after QB Russell Wilson was sacked on third down. After Robinson’s takeaway, a personal-foul penalty after an end zone scuffle where only Pittsburgh was called for penalties. That stunted a drive that ended in a Chris Boswell kick, though he set a franchise record for most field goals made in a season.