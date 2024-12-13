Will Steelers Have To Face Saquon Barkley Without One Of Their Best Tacklers?

Will the Steelers have to face Saquon Barkley without one of their best tacklers in DeShon Elliott?

DeShon Elliott has been a key cog in the Steelers’ defensive machine this year. Signed as a free agent, he helped stabilize the secondary and shored up weak areas of the defense. In particular, Elliott has proven to be an excellent and sound tackler, which has been a critical component of their success.

The Steelers are among the best tackling defenses in the NFL. DeShon Elliott helps to set that example with his excellent work, particularly in the open field. But they may not have him on the field Sunday, just in time to play Saquon Barkley.

As Barkley challenges Eric Dickerson’s single-season rushing record, Elliott is nursing a hamstring injury. To date, he has not participated in a Steelers practice this week. Should he fail to play, it’s not even altogether clear who would replace him. Having recently brought Eric Rowe back on the practice squad, he might be one option after he started a few games late last season.

There is, of course, Damontae Kazee, who has started before as well. But the Steelers know the challenge that Saquon Barkley presents, and frankly, Eric Rowe is a better tackler. Even considering the fact that he hasn’t played all year and has hardly even been on the team long. It’s actually hard to underscore how impactful the loss of DeShon Elliott could be in this game.

Saquon Barkley has 1,623 rushing yards on 266 attempts this season with 11 touchdowns. He leads the NFL with 6.1 yards per carry, which is just ridiculous for someone with 250-plus attempts. Despite the heavy volume, he’s never been a fumbler, either, with only two on the season. And DeShon Elliott has two forced fumbles this year, plus three recoveries.

The Steelers will already have their hands full with Barkley whether Elliott plays or not. But things will be much worse for them if he doesn’t.

