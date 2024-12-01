‘We Need That:’ Najee Harris Thankful Steelers Have Russell Wilson’s Veteran Leadership

When the Pittsburgh Steelers signed Russell Wilson earlier this year, people were skeptical if that move would work out. After Week 13, it feels safe to say they got an incredible deal. Wilson’s start to his Steelers tenure was shaky because of an injury, but through six starts, he’s been fantastic. This most recent win against the Cincinnati Bengals showcased all of his talents. According to Najee Harris, one of the best things about Wilson is his veteran wisdom.

“Russ [Wilson] is coming in get with a lot of experience and kind of us motivating us and telling us certain things in the huddle,” Harris said after the game via the team’s YouTube channel. “We need that. Times I’ve been here, other than Ben [Roethlisberger], we really had like younger quarterbacks with just not a lot of experience.

“I think that’s one thing that Russ has is just his knowledge of the game. Same thing it was with Ben. Ben would kind of do stuff like that because these guys who did 10+ years at quarterback, you know all certain defenses they get into, cover one, cover two, scab on the back and all these little things and ins and outs and that’s what you need.”

Most of Harris’ time with the Steelers has come in a transition period. During his rookie year, he got to experience Roethlisberger’s final season with the Steelers. While he wasn’t the same physically, his mind was still incredibly sharp. His knowledge was one of his greatest assets. Other quarterbacks the Steelers had in 2022 and 2023 were less experienced.

Obviously, Harris isn’t trying to insult any of those other players. His point is that some things can’t just be learned overnight. Wilson’s veteran leadership has been a breath of fresh air for the Steelers. They haven’t really had a player at the helm like this since Roethlisberger was here. Players can clearly feel a difference.

There were clear examples where the Steelers could’ve used that guiding hand on offense, too. In 2023, the Steelers’ quarterback position was a mess. They had three different players start at various different points. Down the stretch, they lost several games that they should have easily won. When the Steelers’ offense stumbled, they didn’t have anyone to pick them up.

Wilson had helped the Steelers battle adversity. Against the Bengals, the Steelers had to leave their comfort zone on offense. They were much more pass-happy than they had been previously. However, they felt comfortable doing that because of Wilson.

Their faith has been rewarded too. Wilson had an outstanding day against the Bengals. While the Steelers could’ve gotten down on themselves after dropping a winnable game against the Cleveland Browns, they remained positive. Wilson knew the Steelers’ offense would be better, and at least for this week, he was right.