Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 39)

Dec. 23 – Ep. 39: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by going over the important factors that led to the Steelers’ 34-17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. The score looked much worse than it actually was with just a few key plays defining the outcome of the game. We discuss Russell Wilson’s key turnovers and how concerned we are about the defense. We also talk about Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris’ snap share and more.

For the second topic, we discuss the latest injury news, including Joey Porter Jr.’s injury against the Ravens. How much trouble is the secondary in without him? We also weigh in on George Pickens’ chances of returning Wednesday with a limited practice on Sunday to start the week.

For the third topic, we preview the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite them winning 10 games by one score or less, they are a one-loss team that is defending back-to-back Super Bowl champions. We talk about some factors in the upcoming matchup and give score predictions.

We wrap up the show by answering a listener question about the offensive tackle situation for 2025.

Thank you for joining us for this 33-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode. You can also text the line if you don’t wish to have your voice on the show!

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.