Steelers’ Sunday Week 17 Estimated Injury Report: George Pickens Makes Limited Return To Practice

With a quick turnaround to Week 17 just a few days away, the Pittsburgh Steelers have released a Sunday injury report for Wednesday’s Christmas day game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was just a walkthrough, so the report is estimated, but it follows up some of what Mike Tomlin discussed during his press conference earlier in the day.

Nine players failed to practice on Sunday, including five that received veteran days off. The players that did not practice that are dealing with an injury were QB Justin Fields, WR Ben Skowronek, CB Joey Porter Jr., and LB/ST Tyler Matakevich, per a release from the team.

Steelers’ Sunday Estimated Injury Report

DNP

QB Justin Fields (abdominal)

WR Ben Skowronek (hip)

CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee)

LB/ST Tyler Matakevich (knee)

WR Mike Williams (NIR-resting)

LB Elandon Roberts (NIR-resting)

OG Isaac Seumalo (NIR-resting)

OLB T.J. Watt (NIR-resting)

DT Cameron Heyward (NIR-resting)

Limited

WR George Pickens (hamstring)

S DeShon Elliott (hamstring)

CB Donte Jackson (back)

DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin)

All of the players that finished last week limited remain that way for now including Ogunjobi, Jackson, and Elliott. The big news of the day is that George Pickens was officially labeled limited. Again, this is just a walkthrough practice, but it’s a good sign that they labeled him limited. We can probably expect that to continue tomorrow with Tuesday serving as the deciding day for his practice participation.

Pickens has sat out for three games, and the Steelers’ have gone 1-2 over that time. The offense finally figured some things out against the Ravens, but it still wasn’t nearly as explosive as it was when Pickens was available.

If it’s anything like last week, the Steelers only got one full practice in during the short week. This week is even shorter, so that will probably continue.

Mike Tomlin mentioned that Justin Fields would have a chance to return this week along with the rest of the previously injured players, but he was listed as a non participant today. We will see how he progresses throughout the week.

Matakevich wasn’t previously on the report, so that is a new injury that must have occurred in yesterday’s game. Along with Skowronek, they are both core special teams players. Hopefully one or both can return.

Tomlin didn’t have much additional information on Porter or Skowronek during his press conference, so it’s no big surprise they were listed as non-participants today as well.