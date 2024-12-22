Injury Update: DeShon Elliott, George Pickens Among Steelers Who Have ‘Real Chance’ To Face Chiefs

Speaking to the media one day after the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered multiple injuries in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens, head coach Mike Tomlin offered a health update for the team’s Christmas Day game Wednesday against the Kansas City Chiefs, including encouraging news on WR George Pickens.

“Some guys who didn’t play yesterday have a real chance this week,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “Justin Fields, DeShon Elliott, Donte Jackson, George Pickens, and Larry Ogunjobi all have an opportunity to play this week. But again, we’ll see where this week leads us with their inclusion.”

Tomlin was less optimistic about the two in-game injuries suffered yesterday to CB Joey Porter Jr. and WR Ben Skowronek.

“Their availability remains questionable,” Tomlin said. “I just don’t have a lot of new information on those guys.”

Tomlin added those injured during the Ravens game would have a “difficult time” getting healthy and cleared to take on the Chiefs.

Tomlin spoke to the media today because of the short week, making for a rare Sunday press conference as other NFL games around the league are about to kick off.

Porter suffered a knee injury in the first half of Saturday’s game while making a tackle in the run game. The injury created pain in his calf, the initial injury the team announced before Tomlin clarified it was a knee injury postgame. Porter attempted to return and play through the pain, taking the field for the start of the second half. He lasted only one series before being ruled out. The team finished the game with James Pierre and Cory Trice Jr. at cornerback.

Skowronek suffered a hip injury in the first half and was spotted jogging back to the tunnel. Like Porter, he returned after intermission but was unable to finish. He caught two passes for 25 yards.

Pittsburgh entered the game with several key injuries that made up its entire five-man inactive list. WR George Pickens, QB Justin Fields, SS DeShon Elliott, DL Larry Ogunjobi, and CB Donte Jackson missed the Ravens game.

Pickens has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury. Elliott has missed the past two with a hamstring injury himself while Ogunjobi has battled a groin issue, Jackson a bad back, and Fields an abdominal injury. Pickens failed to practice at all last week but worked on the side while Elliott, Ogunjobi, and Jackson got in limited work. Fields did not officially practice last week.

The Steelers and Chiefs kick off Wednesday at 1 PM/EST.