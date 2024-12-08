Watch: Steelers NT Keeanu Benton Picks Off Jameis Winston Screen Pass

A few days after asking God to deliver him from pick-sixes, Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston instead had to settle for throwing interceptions to defensive lineman, specifically Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle Keeanu Benton.

Early in the second quarter on a screen pass attempt for Browns running back Nick Chubb, Winston double-clutched and threw right into Benton’s hands. The interception by the second-year nose tackle helped set up the Steelers’ first touchdown of the game.

Benton read the play well and showed off great hands. He reached up and plucked the ball out of the air, leading to an 11-yard return that set up the Steelers up at the Browns’ 31-yard line.

Five plays later, Najee Harris plunged into the end zone from 1-yard out, giving the Steelers a 10-7 lead in the second quarter.

Last week on Monday Night Football in Denver, Winston had a great game, passing for 497 yards, but he threw two pick-sixes in the Browns’ loss to the Broncos. Afterward, he delivered the line of praying to be delivered from pick-sixes. Benton didn’t return his INT for a pick-six, but it was a killer mistake from Winston in a bit of a wild decision from the veteran quarterback.

It was Benton’s first career interception and gave the Steelers the spark they needed on the North Shore.

Oh, and Benton now gets a turnover shirt as part of the takeaway culture in Pittsburgh.