Watch: Dick LeBeau, Steelers 2024 Hall of Honor Speeches

While Sunday afternoon will feature the current group of Pittsburgh Steelers looking to beat the Cleveland Browns, Saturday night honored legends of team’s past. The franchise officially inducted its four newest members to their Hall of Honor, the best and most influential players, coaches, and contributors in team history: DC Dick LeBeau, EDGE Jason Gildon, RB Willie Parker, and NT Casey Hampton.

All four gave speeches during the induction dinner that can – and should – be seen at the link here via the team’s YouTube channel.

Gildon spoke first. A three-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in in 2002, he appeared in 158 games with Pittsburgh from 1994-2003. Homegrown as a third-round draft pick from Oklahoma State, Gildon is one in a long line of impact players at outside linebacker in franchise history. He finished his career as the team’s official leader in sacks with 77 before James Harrison surpassed him. T.J. Watt is the Steelers’ current sack-leader.

“I’m truly grateful for this honor,” Gildon said during his speech. “To Mr. Rooney and the Rooney family and the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, thank you for giving me the opportunity to grow, learn, and contribute to the legacy that is the Pittsburgh Steelers. Thirty-years ago, you took the chance on a young man from a small town in Oklahoma.”

Gildon registered a career-best 13.5 sacks in 2000 before following that up with a 12-sack campaign the next year. Three times he notched double-digit sacks. Along with taking down the quarterback, he also notched 507 career tackles and 15 forced fumbles with with the Steelers.

Hampton took the stage next. Pittsburgh’s run-plugging nose tackle known as “Big Snack,” (and looking much slimmer these days) thanked key members of the organization for their support.

“I really want to give big thanks to Coach Cowher and Kevin Colbert, Omar Khan, those guys coming down to University of Texas, coming to watch me work out.”

The Steelers’ first round pick in 2001 and the only example under Colbert of the team trading down in Round One, Hampton didn’t produce the gaudiest numbers but he was the anchor of many great defenses. Under Hampton, the Steelers continually finished at or near the tops of the league in run defense, leading them to Lombardi’s in 2005 and 2008. Hampton was durable, made five Pro Bowls, and started 164 games for the Steelers from 2001-2012, spending his whole career with the team. That included starting 16 games at age-35 in his final season.

Hampton shouted out those inducted with him, calling Gildon the “Original Deebo” while praising LeBeau and Parker in helping the franchise win their fifth and sixth Super Bowls.

Parker spoke third. After thanking the organization, he showed his gratitude to his parents for giving him the right value system to be great.

“One thing my Pops always told me was take his last name and take it across the waters. He always told me that. I didn’t know what he meant then but making the Pro Bowls and being apart of such an amazing team and amazing organization, I definitely understand now.”

Undrafted in 2004, he’s one of the franchise’s best success stories. Beating long odds, he emerged as the team’s lead runner from 2005-2008. Known for his blazing speed that dubbed him “Fast Willie,” his iconic moment came in Super Bowl XL. Following pulling guard Alan Faneca, Parker broke into the open field and ran 75-yards for a touchdown. It remains the longest run in Super Bowl history.

He recorded three-straight 1,000-yard seasons, including rushing for nearly 1,500-yards in 2006. He made two Pro Bowls and won two Super Bowls with the Steelers. Injuries shortened his career but he was a high-impact player when healthy.

Dick LeBeau spoke last and had the longest speech of the night. One of football’s most storied people, he was an incredible cornerback and coach throughout his decades in the game. He served as Steelers’ defensive coordinator from 1995-1996 and again from 2004-2014. Godfather of the Fire Zone, his chaotic-looking defenses meshed perfectly with Pittsburgh’s wealth of talent, maximizing players like SS Troy Polamalu, EDGE James Harrison, and ILB James Farrior.

True to his selfless nature, LeBeau deflected his impact and credited his roster.

“I just had great players. And I was smart enough to give them a good defense and get the hell out of their way and let them go to work.”

LeBeau saluted Bill Cowher for giving him the opportunity to work for the team.

“He hired me twice. They both were to work for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The best thing that ever happened to me professionally in this building, in this city. And I’ll always be grateful to the Rooney family, to the Steelers’ organization, Coach Cowher, Coach Tomlin, because they kept him on-staff.”

Fantastic and well-deserved honors for all four men. They’ll be recognized during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Again, check out the complete versions of their speeches here. It’s well worth your time.