Steelers Announce 2024 Hall Of Honor Class

Owner Art Rooney II announced the Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Hall of Honor class Saturday during an event at the Fred Rogers Institute at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., where the Pittsburgh Steelers are holding training camp. The event was live-streamed on Steelers.com.

The four newest members of the Hall of Honor are Jason Gildon, Casey Hampton, Willie Parker and Dick LeBeau.

They join the 53 previous inductees to the Hall of Honor. Last season, OL Gerry “Moon” Mullins, C Ray Mansfield, DL Aaron Smith, and OLB James Harrison were inducted.

Gildon was a third-round pick by the Steelers in the 1994 NFL Draft. During his tenure with the Steelers from 1994-2003, he totaled 77 sacks and was a three-time Pro Bowler. He was also a first-team All-Pro during the 2001 season and registered double-digit sacks in a season three times. He had a career-high 13.5 sacks in 2000.

Hampton was Pittsburgh’s first-round pick in the 2001 NFL Draft. One of the best run-stuffing defensive linemen of his era, Hampton was an anchor for some of Pittsburgh’s great defenses throughout the 2000s. He was a five-time Pro Bowler, and he spent his entire 12-year career with the Steelers. He finished his Steelers career with 398 total tackles, nine sacks, and 39 tackles for a loss.

Parker joined the Steelers as an undrafted free agent ahead of the 2004 season out of North Carolina. He ran for over 1,000 yards in a season three times, tallying 5,378 yards in his six-year career which was entirely spent in Pittsburgh. He made the Pro Bowl in both the 2006 and 2007 seasons.

LeBeau is one of the greatest coordinators in NFL history, and he helped turn Pittsburgh’s defense into an elite unit during his tenure. LeBeau served as Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator from 1995-96 and then again from 2004-2014. He won two Super Bowls as Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator and also served as Pittsburgh’s defensive backs coach from 1992-1994.

Mike Tomlin tweeted out his congratulations to all the inductees.

Congratulations to the incredible group of Steelers Legends who make up this year’s Hall of Honor class. You can’t go wrong with a group that includes Casey Hampton, Jason Gildon, Dick LeBeau and Willie Parker. Fantastic men who more than deserve this honor. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) July 27, 2024

Parker and Hampton both played under Tomlin after he became Pittsburgh’s head coach in 2007, while LeBeau served as his defensive coordinator.

Both Hampton and Gildon played under LeBeau. Hampton gave LeBeau all the credit for the success of Pittsburgh’s defense during his tenure, saying that LeBeau was “everything” for the defense.

Of the four inductees, only Gildon did not win a ring with Pittsburgh. He went to the Super Bowl with the team in 1995, but they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. Parker, Hampton, and LeBeau each got two rings with the Steelers.

DL Cameron Heyward also offered congratulations for the newest Hall of Honor class.

.@CamHeyward congratulates the newest members of the Hall of Honor! pic.twitter.com/szxClBIcI0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 27, 2024

The Steelers created the franchise’s Hall of Honor in 2017 after Rooney II and late Chairman Dan Rooney set a goal to recognize former players, coaches, and front-office personnel who played a major role in the success of the franchise from its beginning in 1933 to the present day.

The 2024 Hall of Honor Class will be officially enshrined on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the team’s Hall of Honor dinner. On Sunday, Dec. 8, there will be an on-field ceremony for the inductees when the Steelers host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium.