Steelers Vs. Chiefs: Inactives For Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactive players for their Week 17 Wednesday afternoon home game against the Kansas City Chiefs. As expected, the inactive list is comprised of players dealing with injuries.

Leading the Steelers’ inactive list on this Week 17 Wednesday are CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee) and WR Ben Skowronek (hip). Porter and Skowronek were both officially ruled out before Wednesday’s home contest against the Chiefs on the team’s Tuesday injury report.

Porter was listed as a non-practice participant this past week after sustaining a knee injury this past Saturday in the team’s Week 16 road loss. Skowronek was in the same boat as Porter this past week as he failed to practice after sustaining a hip injury in the last game. While both players attempted to return to last week’s game after sustaining their respective injuries, neither were able to finish the contest.

The Steelers also listed QB Justin Fields on their inactive list once again. Fields, however, will at least be the team’s emergency quarterback on Wednesday after ending the week listed as questionable due to an abdominal injury. Fields sustained that abdominal injury two games ago and was officially ruled out for the last contest because of it. He was able to practice this past week on a limited basis. QB Kyle Allen will backup starting QB Russell Wilson with Fields on the inactive list.

The Steelers have two healthy scratches on their Week 17 inactive list. Those two players are DL Dean Lowry and OLB Preston Smith. This is the first time Smith has been inactive this season for the Steelers.

Back this week for the Steelers is WR George Pickens (knee), CB Donte Jackson (back), S DeShon Elliott (hamstring), and DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin). Pickens had missed the three previous games while Jackson and Elliott both missed the Week 16 contest. Ogunjobi is back after missing the last two games.

The Steelers did not make any elevations from their practice squad on Tuesday afternoon, so the team only needed five inactive players for the Wednesday afternoon game against the Chiefs.

Steelers’ Inactive Players

QB Justin Fields (3rd QB)

CB Joey Porter Jr.

WR Ben Skowronek

DL Dean Lowry

OLB Preston Smith

Chiefs’ Inactive Players

DT Chris Jones

DB Chamarri Conner

OT D.J. Humphries

OL C.J. Hanson

OL Ethan Driskell

DE Malik Herring

DE Joshua Uche