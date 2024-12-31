Alex Highsmith Honored By Pittsburgh Media With The Chief Award

Due to his cooperation with the media throughout the 2024 season, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was named recipient of The Chief Award on Tuesday.

The Steelers announced Highsmith as the winner of The Chief Award, along with naming center Zach Frazier as the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the team’s top rookie.

Alex Highsmith and Zach Frazier were named the 2024 recipients of the Pittsburgh Chapter of Pro Football Writers of America’s annual awards. 5️⃣6️⃣ The Chief Award

Highsmith has had a trying season in 2024, missing multiple games due to groin and ankle injuries. In 10 games this season entering Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Highsmith has 6.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 41 pressures on the season, sitting at an 89.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

The Chief Award is given annually to the top Steelers player for his personality and cooperation with local media. In 2023, cornerback Patrick Peterson won the award in his lone season with the franchise.

In previous years, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward won the award in 2021 and 2019 while former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won the award in 2020.

The Chief Award was established in 1988 in honor of Steelers founder, Art Rooney, Sr., who was affectionately referred to as “The Chief.”