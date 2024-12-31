Alex Highsmith Honored By Pittsburgh Media With The Chief Award

Due to his cooperation with the media throughout the 2024 season, Pittsburgh Steelers veteran outside linebacker Alex Highsmith was named recipient of The Chief Award on Tuesday.
The Steelers announced Highsmith as the winner of The Chief Award, along with naming center Zach Frazier as the Joe Greene Great Performance Award as the team’s top rookie.
Highsmith has had a trying season in 2024, missing multiple games due to groin and ankle injuries. In 10 games this season entering Week 18 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Highsmith has 6.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, one forced fumble and 41 pressures on the season, sitting at an 89.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
The Chief Award is given annually to the top Steelers player for his personality and cooperation with local media. In 2023, cornerback Patrick Peterson won the award in his lone season with the franchise.
In previous years, defensive lineman Cameron Heyward won the award in 2021 and 2019 while former quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won the award in 2020.
The Chief Award was established in 1988 in honor of Steelers founder, Art Rooney, Sr., who was affectionately referred to as “The Chief.”
A list of past The Chief award recipients:
1988: Dan Rooney
1989: Dwayne Woodruff
1990: Merril Hoge
1991: Gerald Williams
1992: Tunch Ilkin
1993: D.J. Johnson
1994: Rod Woodson
1995: Levon Kirkland
1996: Chad Brown
1997: Darren Perry
1998: Jerome Bettis
1999: Lee Flowers
2000: Jerome Bettis/Deshea Townsend
2001: Lee Flowers
2002: Hines Ward
2003: Mike Logan
2004: Jerome Bettis
2005: Alan Faneca
2006: Brett Keisel/Deshea Townsend
2007: Alan Faneca
2008: Ryan Clark
2009: James Farrior
2010: Ben Roethlisberger
2011: James Farrior
2012: Casey Hampton
2013: Ike Taylor
2014: Cameron Heyward
2015: Ramon Foster
2016: Arthur Moats
2017: David DeCastro
2018: Joe Haden
2019: Cameron Heyward
2020: Ben Roethlisberger
2021: Cameron Heyward
2022: Mason Cole
2023: Patrick Peterson